San Francisco's Must-See Attraction Is A Unique, Diverse, And Educational Aquarium For All Ages

Whether you want to culture up by spotting breathtaking murals or catch up on local lore about a historic ocean-fed bath with coastal views, San Francisco sure offers a lot of unique options for those traveling with friends or family. Located within San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, the Steinhart Aquarium is one such attraction.

With over 100 years of history, what started as a modest initiative to teach curious children and adults alike about the incredible feats of the animal kingdom turned into an ambitious project at the forefront of ocean science. Today, it's one of the most biologically diverse institutions of its kind, showcasing the ins and outs of not just aquatic life but also biomes such as rainforests. The Steinhart Aquarium is home to nearly 60,000 live animals of more than 800 species, with some never previously displayed. As one reviewer on Google put it, "If you're into exhibits, science or nature, this is a definite must."

The aquarium is part of the bigger California Academy of Sciences, one of the best science museums in the country. Admission grants you access not only to the aquarium, but also to other areas of the Academy, including the Morrison Planetarium (reservation for shows is required) and Osher Rainforest. The Academy welcomes visitors year-round, making it a place where you spend public or national holidays — even Christmas Day — learning about fish and sea life, and having fun doing it too.