San Francisco's Must-See Attraction Is A Unique, Diverse, And Educational Aquarium For All Ages
Whether you want to culture up by spotting breathtaking murals or catch up on local lore about a historic ocean-fed bath with coastal views, San Francisco sure offers a lot of unique options for those traveling with friends or family. Located within San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, the Steinhart Aquarium is one such attraction.
With over 100 years of history, what started as a modest initiative to teach curious children and adults alike about the incredible feats of the animal kingdom turned into an ambitious project at the forefront of ocean science. Today, it's one of the most biologically diverse institutions of its kind, showcasing the ins and outs of not just aquatic life but also biomes such as rainforests. The Steinhart Aquarium is home to nearly 60,000 live animals of more than 800 species, with some never previously displayed. As one reviewer on Google put it, "If you're into exhibits, science or nature, this is a definite must."
The aquarium is part of the bigger California Academy of Sciences, one of the best science museums in the country. Admission grants you access not only to the aquarium, but also to other areas of the Academy, including the Morrison Planetarium (reservation for shows is required) and Osher Rainforest. The Academy welcomes visitors year-round, making it a place where you spend public or national holidays — even Christmas Day — learning about fish and sea life, and having fun doing it too.
A peek at life deep beneath the world's oceans
The Steinhart Aquarium's biggest point of interest is the range of its exhibits. Even long-time Golden State residents may be surprised when they walk through the California Coast exhibit. Floor-to-ceiling windows into a 100,000-gallon tank reveal kelp forests, and their hundreds of colorful residents — anemones and eels are just some of the creatures you'll encounter here. Smaller tanks provide an up-close-and-personal look into smaller marine communities.
Take a trip to Southeast Asia at the Philippine Coral Reef, one of the deepest and largest displays of living coral in the world. Spend a few minutes observing the colorful residents or join fellow visitors for a dive show, where you can learn directly from the aquarium's experts about what makes coral reefs such a vital part of ocean life.
One of the Steinhart Aquarium's most recent additions is the Twilight Zone, dedicated to animals of the deep sea. Displayed are species that are not just new to visitors, but new to science as well — and these species are rarely displayed anywhere else. This exhibit is unique in that it also shares insights into the ongoing research conducted by the California Academy of Sciences on this little-known part of the ocean. While you're here, play the aquarium's Twilight Zone Explorer game, an interactive station where you'll attempt to collect specimens deep underwater.
Unique marine animals and ocean conservation at the Steinhart
The Steinhart Aquarium has been home to thousands of unique specimens, including the Australian lungfish Methuselah. In 2023, a study conducted by the California Academy of Sciences estimated the fish's age to be 93 years old, with a slight but not insignificant possibility that she could be over 100 (almost as old as the Steinhart), making her the oldest aquarium fish in the world. There was also Claude, a beloved albino alligator that resided at the aquarium for 17 years before passing away in early December 2025 at the age of 30.
In an interview with ABC, Bart Shepherd, senior director at the Steinhart Aquarium, said, "Over the past say 50 years, zoos and aquariums have really pivoted from exotic creatures to being conservation organizations." Walking around the Steinhart Aquarium, keep your eyes peeled for the latest information on displayed species and the real-world status of our oceans, inspired by the Academy's research endeavors. This is incorporated into every display, from the aquarium's massive tanks to its smaller exhibits.
For curious minds, special activities offering hands-on experiences are held at Steinhart Aquarium daily. In addition to the dive show at the Philippines Coral Reef, which also includes a live Q&A, ocean-related educational programs are on offer at the Science Station near the Children's Gallery. At the time of writing, a program on ocean health, "Ocean Action: The Power of pH," welcomes curious participants every afternoon. Once you've done your rounds, consider checking out the Academy's other areas and activities, such as the Shake House, where they can experience an all-too-real simulation of San Francisco's most violent earthquakes in a safe setting.