Downtown Wilmington's 'Neighborhood Built From Cargo Containers' Is Wildly Unique And Full Of Trendy Bites

Wilmington, aka North Carolina's cleanest city, is chock-full of cool attractions. And you don't have to go very far to find them. Many of them reside in the heart of Wilmington's lively downtown, a historic area that sits right along the banks of the winding Cape Fear River in the northwest corner of the Port City. Downtown harbors America's best riverfront walk, and moored across the water is a World War II-era battleship that you can even climb aboard. But if you really want to see something truly unique, venture on over to the Cargo District.

According to the Cargo District's website, this "neighborhood built from cargo containers" launched in 2017 as a startup hub for local businesses and has since blossomed into a vibrant little village. Spanning a few city blocks, it's the first shipping container district of its kind in the state, the neighborhood's Instagram bio proudly reads.

On Facebook, one local called the district "one of Wilmington's coolest gems," adding that it's "full of unique shops, craft breweries, coffee, food trucks & so much more." The mega shipping boxes house everything from local bars and eclectic boutiques to a range of restaurants, which dish out some pretty trendy bites. Some of the containers even serve as houses, offering up roomy abodes that are equal parts industrial and chic. Want to stay the night in one? Rent out a cargo container townhome over on Airbnb.