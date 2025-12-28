Downtown Wilmington's 'Neighborhood Built From Cargo Containers' Is Wildly Unique And Full Of Trendy Bites
Wilmington, aka North Carolina's cleanest city, is chock-full of cool attractions. And you don't have to go very far to find them. Many of them reside in the heart of Wilmington's lively downtown, a historic area that sits right along the banks of the winding Cape Fear River in the northwest corner of the Port City. Downtown harbors America's best riverfront walk, and moored across the water is a World War II-era battleship that you can even climb aboard. But if you really want to see something truly unique, venture on over to the Cargo District.
According to the Cargo District's website, this "neighborhood built from cargo containers" launched in 2017 as a startup hub for local businesses and has since blossomed into a vibrant little village. Spanning a few city blocks, it's the first shipping container district of its kind in the state, the neighborhood's Instagram bio proudly reads.
On Facebook, one local called the district "one of Wilmington's coolest gems," adding that it's "full of unique shops, craft breweries, coffee, food trucks & so much more." The mega shipping boxes house everything from local bars and eclectic boutiques to a range of restaurants, which dish out some pretty trendy bites. Some of the containers even serve as houses, offering up roomy abodes that are equal parts industrial and chic. Want to stay the night in one? Rent out a cargo container townhome over on Airbnb.
Ship these tasty Cargo District eats
You don't have to go out of your way to find unique places to eat while on vacation in Wilmington, North Carolina. "[The] Cargo District is one of my new favorite areas to visit. There are so many unique shops and eateries you really can't go wrong," one Yelp reviewer shared. This downtown dining area features a variety of trendy food and drink options, including plant-based dishes, international street food, and innovative cocktails, all served from shipping containers. Tuck into modern meat-free fare at Mike's Vegan Grill. "Burgers? Delicious! Quesadillas? Awesome! Philly? Amazing! Burritos? Spectacular! Fries? The bomb! Brunch? So freakin good! Lemonades? Fantastic! Desserts? Superb! Basically, all the food is really freakin good," a Google review reads. Or, savor a wood-fired slice to go from the takeout window pizzeria Salita Pizza, which "is cranking out some of the highest quality food in the city," according to one Yelp review.
Dine on Nashville-style hot fried chicken at BiRDBOX, munch on Korean-style corn dogs from Astro Dogs, try gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches at CheeseSmith, or feast on the contemporary menu offerings of Concept Kitchen Co., which are made by a bevy of rotating chefs. If you want a boozy beverage, there's plenty of that available at the Azalea Station, too. The lounge serves up bar drinks at night, with coffee on tap in the mornings. For something a bit more bizarre, head to Barzarre, a Bohemian-esque bar and music spot. Sip on whiskey and wine at The Starling Bar, which also has rooftop seating, or imbibe drinks inspired by Wilmington's seafront location courtesy of Tides Taproom.