Between Tampa's Airport And Riverwalk Is A Top-Rated Restaurant Famed For Its 'Scratch-Made' Menu

If you're looking to grab a bite or brew while watching the game in Tampa, one Midtown sports bar has established itself as a local favorite. With over 5,000 Google reviews and a 4.9-star rating (at the time of writing), the Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux on Gramercy Lane is frequently praised for its service, atmosphere, and food. The restaurant's website boasts, "We pride ourselves in scratch-made dishes like fresh, never-frozen seafood, burgers, salads, some Cajun/Creole specialties to add a little spice, and extensive beer taps and cocktail offerings."

Walk-On's is a beloved chain with five locations throughout Florida. The Tampa franchise is situated between the Tampa International Airport and Florida's most dazzling river walkway, the Tampa Riverwalk. This makes it a convenient option for sports fans or hungry travelers, whether you're vacationing in Tampa or just hanging out in the city on a long layover.

One thing that sets Walk-On's apart from other sports bars is its emphasis on having a "scratch-made" menu. It's not uncommon for sports bars to serve frozen items mass-prepared by a food distributor, but Walk-On's handmakes its dishes for the highest quality. We see this across the menu, from hand-breaded appetizers to "hand-pattied" burgers and a variety of fresh salads, sandwiches, and wraps. The location's Facebook page even shares some behind-the-scenes shots of popular menu items being prepared, like the Mozzarella Logs, which are hand-cut from a big block of cheese, hand-breaded, and fried crispy to order.