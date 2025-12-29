Between Tampa's Airport And Riverwalk Is A Top-Rated Restaurant Famed For Its 'Scratch-Made' Menu
If you're looking to grab a bite or brew while watching the game in Tampa, one Midtown sports bar has established itself as a local favorite. With over 5,000 Google reviews and a 4.9-star rating (at the time of writing), the Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux on Gramercy Lane is frequently praised for its service, atmosphere, and food. The restaurant's website boasts, "We pride ourselves in scratch-made dishes like fresh, never-frozen seafood, burgers, salads, some Cajun/Creole specialties to add a little spice, and extensive beer taps and cocktail offerings."
Walk-On's is a beloved chain with five locations throughout Florida. The Tampa franchise is situated between the Tampa International Airport and Florida's most dazzling river walkway, the Tampa Riverwalk. This makes it a convenient option for sports fans or hungry travelers, whether you're vacationing in Tampa or just hanging out in the city on a long layover.
One thing that sets Walk-On's apart from other sports bars is its emphasis on having a "scratch-made" menu. It's not uncommon for sports bars to serve frozen items mass-prepared by a food distributor, but Walk-On's handmakes its dishes for the highest quality. We see this across the menu, from hand-breaded appetizers to "hand-pattied" burgers and a variety of fresh salads, sandwiches, and wraps. The location's Facebook page even shares some behind-the-scenes shots of popular menu items being prepared, like the Mozzarella Logs, which are hand-cut from a big block of cheese, hand-breaded, and fried crispy to order.
What diners love about Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Tampa
The menu at Walk-On's leans heavily into comfort food, but with more care behind the scenes than you'd expect from a casual sports bar. As CEO Chris Porcelli describes, "A key part of what makes the Walk-On's experience stand out is our scratch-made food creating craveable dishes for guests. We have spent countless hours in our test kitchen perfecting new items that represent the best of our brand" (via Nation's Restaurant News).
Some popular recommendations listed on Google include lemon butter chicken, Voodoo shrimp and grits, Boom Boom shrimp, Bayou pasta, chicken and sausage gumbo, and even fried alligator. Diners can expect mid-range prices, with apps averaging around $15 and most entrées between $15 and $30 at the time of writing. Guests also note that it's located near a parking garage and within walking distance of a few shops. Visitors with extra time to explore can also take a 10-minute drive to Riverside Heights, Tampa's walkable riverside neighborhood with peaceful vibes and tree-lined lanes.
Aside from the food, customers often praise the atmosphere, wall-to-wall TVs, and extensive drink selection — a nice touch since Tampa is widely considered the craft beer capital of Florida. Walk-On's everyday menu includes craft brews like Abita Purple Haze, Lagunitas IPA, and Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, as well as popular standards like Blue Moon, Budweiser, Miller Lite, and more. One Google reviewer writes, "Best happy hour in midtown. Drink specials and cheap appetizers! ... Tons of craft beers on tap (huge selection)."