The Craft Beer Capital Of Florida Has A Hip, Flourishing Brewpub Scene With Edgy, Innovative Offerings

Denver is widely considered the craft beer capital of the U.S., with cities like Asheville and San Diego not far behind when it comes to small-batch breweries. Yet one surprising nucleus in the craft beer scene is Tampa, the west-central Florida city situated along the Gulf of Mexico (also known as the Gulf of America). Tampa Bay has experienced a growth streak thanks to a business-friendly environment, relatively affordable housing, favorable weather, and even a boost from Tom Brady's brief relocation to the Buccaneers. The city has quietly evolved into more than just a gateway to Florida's best beaches. It's become a destination in its own right, expanding its appeal with sports, culture, and, increasingly, beer.

In fact, Tampa now boasts the highest number of craft breweries in Florida, with around 110 in the greater Tampa Bay area including Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties, per Drink Local Florida. From downtown Tampa to historic Ybor City to charming St. Petersburg, the region's craft beer trail is booming, moving beyond beach-friendly light lagers to bold, innovative brews poured in climate-controlled taprooms. You can join guided beer crawls for behind-the-scenes looks at the brewing process, or hop on the Brew Bus to sample local beers and learn about the area's craft brewing history.

Even the city's tourism board is getting in on the fun. Visit Tampa Bay now promotes the Bay Crafted Pass, a digital passport that helps beer lovers track brewery visits. You can sign up for free and check in at any of 14 participating taprooms while earning prizes for every four new spots you explore. It's a fun, gamified way to start sampling Tampa Bay's craft beer scene. Plus, Tampa Bay Beer Week has grown into an annual event that highlights local brewers while drawing thirsty visitors from all over.