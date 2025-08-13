The Craft Beer Capital Of Florida Has A Hip, Flourishing Brewpub Scene With Edgy, Innovative Offerings
Denver is widely considered the craft beer capital of the U.S., with cities like Asheville and San Diego not far behind when it comes to small-batch breweries. Yet one surprising nucleus in the craft beer scene is Tampa, the west-central Florida city situated along the Gulf of Mexico (also known as the Gulf of America). Tampa Bay has experienced a growth streak thanks to a business-friendly environment, relatively affordable housing, favorable weather, and even a boost from Tom Brady's brief relocation to the Buccaneers. The city has quietly evolved into more than just a gateway to Florida's best beaches. It's become a destination in its own right, expanding its appeal with sports, culture, and, increasingly, beer.
In fact, Tampa now boasts the highest number of craft breweries in Florida, with around 110 in the greater Tampa Bay area including Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties, per Drink Local Florida. From downtown Tampa to historic Ybor City to charming St. Petersburg, the region's craft beer trail is booming, moving beyond beach-friendly light lagers to bold, innovative brews poured in climate-controlled taprooms. You can join guided beer crawls for behind-the-scenes looks at the brewing process, or hop on the Brew Bus to sample local beers and learn about the area's craft brewing history.
Even the city's tourism board is getting in on the fun. Visit Tampa Bay now promotes the Bay Crafted Pass, a digital passport that helps beer lovers track brewery visits. You can sign up for free and check in at any of 14 participating taprooms while earning prizes for every four new spots you explore. It's a fun, gamified way to start sampling Tampa Bay's craft beer scene. Plus, Tampa Bay Beer Week has grown into an annual event that highlights local brewers while drawing thirsty visitors from all over.
Edgy Tampa brewpubs are experimenting with bold flavors
A self-guided Tampa beer crawl is easy: Within a short radius, you'll find at least 10 craft breweries with names like Sky Puppy, Magnanimous, and Woven Water. One of the edgiest is Angry Chair Brewing, which specializes in stouts and porters — typically roasty, decadent, dark beers associated with heavier tastes and cooler climates. Here, rich, dessert-inspired beers, like Double Stuff Oreo Fudge Bucket and Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout have garnered a reputation — surprising in warm-weather Tampa, where light lagers and blonde ales are popular crowd-pleasers (and which Angry Chair also makes). Head brewer Ben Romano loves experimenting with bold blends. "I'll just be watching TV and think, 'That looks really good. I want to put that into a beer,'" he told Hop Culture.
Hidden Spring Ale Works brews eclectic flavors like Electric Pegasus, a "rainbow sherbet-inspired sour ale," and Man Child, a peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich-flavored pastry sour. Deviant Liberation has earned a following for inventive drinks and an inclusive, artistic atmosphere. Ingredients like chamomile, coriander, and unique hop blends set Deviant's drinks apart, and the taproom doubles as a community hub, hosting live music and art shows. Owner and head brewer Tim Ogden calls Deviant "a place a little less typical to house these beverages that are often also a little less typical — something with appeal to more groups than a typical brewery may appeal to," in an interview with CraftBeer.com.
Venturing west toward St. Pete, in Pinellas County, you'll find a thriving microbrewery scene — part of the "Gulp Coast" — that's worth exploring. Green Bench Brewing uses unique North American grains and malts for crisp, refreshing takes on lagers, while 3 Daughters Brewing, now one of the largest independent breweries in Florida, is constantly experimenting with new flavors.
Tampa-St. Pete has always been the heart of Florida's beer industry
In 2021, craft brewery Coppertail became an official partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Florida inspired. Tampa brewed," Coppertail launched its craft brewery in 2014, and was quickly recognized for its flavorful flagship brews: Free Dive IPA, Unholy Trippel Ale, and the Florida Special lager. Visitors can sample its lineup, and on weekends, tour the brewery.
Long before craft beer took off, Tampa was the epicenter of Florida's beer industry. In 1896, cigar sellers in Ybor City, a historic enclave known for its thriving Cuban culture — launched the state's first craft brewery: The Florida Brewing Company. At its peak, it produced 80,000 barrels of beer annually. During Prohibition, the brewery refused to close, continuing to operate until it was raided and forced to shut down in 1927. It reopned after Prohibition ended in 1933 and continued operating until the 1960s.
Tampa's modern craft beer revival began in the 1990s, though it had a slow start. In 1995, Tampa Bay Beer Company opened, also in Ybor City near the former Florida Brewing Company. TBBC became foundational to a burgeoning craft beer scene. Yuengling, America's oldest brewery (founded in Pennsylvania) opened a second facility in Tampa in 1999, putting the city on the national beer map. In 2005, a couple of high school pals and entrepreneurs opened a small liquor store in St. Petersburg that they would eventually become World of Beer, a Tampa-based taproom franchise featuring 500 local and global brews. Around the same time, Cigar City Brewing emerged, with its very Florida-proud slate of beers incorporating tropical flavors and heritage. Its flagship Jai Alai IPA, solidified Florida's reputation for craft beer, and its iconic orange and green logo is now recognized from coast to coast.