Florida's Most Dazzling Riverwalk Connects Tampa's Top Art, Attractions, And Treats
Peaceful boardwalks and jungly paths may top the list of the most scenic trails in Florida. But a dazzling jaunt along the Tampa Riverwalk — one of the Sunshine State's most popular river walkways — definitely makes for equally picturesque views. Boasting vibrant art installations, various attractions, delicious eateries, and plenty of green spaces, it's easy to see why this Florida gem was named the second-best riverwalk in the United States by USA Today in 2025.
The Tampa Riverwalk snakes along the east bank of the Hillsborough River, right on the outskirts of downtown Tampa, which was ranked one of the best places to live in America for 2025. The pathway runs for about 2.5 miles, spanning from Sparkman Wharf in the Channelside District all the way up to Armature Works, a historic market hub in the Heights neighborhood. And if you thought this waterfront oasis couldn't get any better, think again.
In 2025, the City of Tampa began an exciting expansion project to outfit the west bank of the Hillsborough with its own IG-worthy promenade. Construction will likely span several years, but once completed, the 2-mile-long riverwalk will extend from Platt Street up to Rome Avenue. While celebrating the launch of the project, Mayor Jane Castor shared, "This isn't just a path by the water; it's a bridge to the future — one that will activate the heart of this neighborhood in ways we can only begin to imagine," per the City of Tampa.
Art, parks, and other attractions at the Tampa Riverwalk
During your Tampa Riverwalk excursion, be sure to keep your eyes peeled as you mosey along the shoreline. A handful of art installations can be found adorning the promenade, including colorful murals, impressive glass displays, and lofty sculptures. You can also see various bronze and marble monuments of important figures and events stemming from the region's storied past as you meander along the riverwalk via the Historical Monument Trail.
Admire more artsy masterpieces at the Tampa Museum of Art along the way. The building's award-winning contemporary design could easily land it on the list of American museums where the architecture rivals the art. If you're visiting with the family, both the Glazer Children's Museum and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park are right next door. The latter features splash pads, a playground, as well as a dog park if you have furry ones in tow. You can also hop aboard the Pirate Water Taxi and embark on a guided tour of the river.
There are a few other must-see attractions along the waterfront promenade. The Tampa Bay History Center lies on the southern end of the riverwalk near the Sparkman Wharf. Venture over to the nearby Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park to stroll through Heroes Plaza, a memorial dedicated to America's veterans. Or, spend more time on the river by launching a kayak at Water Works Park, located on the northern tip of the riverwalk near Armature Works. Both parks also feature a playground and a splash pad for the kiddos.
Tuck into tasty riverfront eats at the Tampa Riverwalk
Once you've worked up an appetite, head down to Sparkman Wharf. Once the site of an old shipping warehouse, the plaza now boasts a medley of hunger-satisfying eateries, which serve up juicy burgers, seafood, sushi, and much, much more. One visitor wrote on Tripadvisor, "The layout is almost like a food truck market. Super quick and easy to grab and go from multiple spots. We loved the lawn with tables and seating with a great view along the river."
Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the riverwalk, you can eat your way around the world at Armature Works. Feast on Southern staples at Butcher N' Barbeque, pick up fresh pasta to-go at Dalmoros, savor Mediterranean cuisine at Kipos, or munch on Mexican fare at Muchachas. If you prefer to eat along the Tampa Riverwalk, a smorgasbord of other tasty treats awaits. Malio's Prime Steakhouse, located minutes away from the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, has rave reviews on Tripadvisor. You can also enjoy the tastes of Ireland at Four Green Fields, an adorable thatched-roof Irish pub that can be found right at Curtis Hixon. Don't leave the park without grabbing dessert at Whatever Pops. The handmade ice pops of this beloved snack shop come in a variety of flavors, which are usually available for purchase on the weekends.