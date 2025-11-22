Florida's Most Dazzling Riverwalk Connects Tampa's Top Art, Attractions, And Treats

Peaceful boardwalks and jungly paths may top the list of the most scenic trails in Florida. But a dazzling jaunt along the Tampa Riverwalk — one of the Sunshine State's most popular river walkways — definitely makes for equally picturesque views. Boasting vibrant art installations, various attractions, delicious eateries, and plenty of green spaces, it's easy to see why this Florida gem was named the second-best riverwalk in the United States by USA Today in 2025.

The Tampa Riverwalk snakes along the east bank of the Hillsborough River, right on the outskirts of downtown Tampa, which was ranked one of the best places to live in America for 2025. The pathway runs for about 2.5 miles, spanning from Sparkman Wharf in the Channelside District all the way up to Armature Works, a historic market hub in the Heights neighborhood. And if you thought this waterfront oasis couldn't get any better, think again.

In 2025, the City of Tampa began an exciting expansion project to outfit the west bank of the Hillsborough with its own IG-worthy promenade. Construction will likely span several years, but once completed, the 2-mile-long riverwalk will extend from Platt Street up to Rome Avenue. While celebrating the launch of the project, Mayor Jane Castor shared, "This isn't just a path by the water; it's a bridge to the future — one that will activate the heart of this neighborhood in ways we can only begin to imagine," per the City of Tampa.