Is Dubai Actually Budget-Friendly? The Real Daily Costs Behind This Glamorous Desert Destination

Daydreamers often hear conflicting reports about what it costs to visit Dubai, a jet-setting hot spot with colossal shopping malls, a cosmopolitan dining scene, and peerless hotels. Is there a basis for the rumors that this money-obsessed metropolis in the United Arab Emirates can actually be a bargain for Western travelers? Or is it expensive, as one would expect from a city that built more than 200 skyscrapers in only two decades, including the tallest building in the world? In a place where luxury cars are everywhere, and a glamorous hotel offers Insta-worthy ocean-front views, lavish suites, and decadent restaurants, you'd expect some pricey options, but does Dubai only cater to Arab royalty and wealthy celebrities?

As is often the case, the answer is complicated. In a post for Exiap, a money-transfer company, writer Claire Millard estimates that a budget traveler can get by on $115 USD per day, or $806 a week. This doesn't include getting to the UAE, which could mean flying long distances, depending on where you're located. But Millard's figure is the low end of the spectrum. The website Budget Your Trip reports that a single traveler in Dubai spends an average of $289 per day, or around $2,020 in a week. So, is Dubai expensive or budget travel worthy?