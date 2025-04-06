This Middle Eastern Hub Is A Lively City With World-Class Museums, Desert Dunes, And Thrilling Theme Parks

Gleaming in the light of the ferocious Arabian sun, the glass-walled skyscrapers that shine across the Abu Dhabi skyline separate lapping sea and golden dunes. The capital city of the United Arab Emirates comes with all the same trappings that earned neighboring Dubai its reputation as an unbelievably lavish destination: ambitious modern architecture, ultra-luxury resorts, millionaire-frequented megamalls, and ATMs that dispense solid gold bars. However, Abu Dhabi isn't all flash. It's packed with fascinating museums, glorious mosques, outdoor adventure options, and family-friendly theme parks, perfect for travelers on a whistle-stop layover tour.

As the home base of the high-end air carrier Etihad, Abu Dhabi is frequently visited on a quick stopover hop. It's an ideal connection option, with direct flight routes connecting the Emirati capital to five U.S. hubs and countless dreamy long-haul destinations in Asia and Australia. Its airport, Zayed International, lacks the ostentation of Dubai International's, the luxurious airport with the largest first class lounge in the world, but you won't want to spend too much time hanging around the runways anyway.

It's such a common layover destination that the airline has included it in its free stopover program: You can book a one- or two-night package with either a three-star or four-star hotel included, meaning you can book a more affordable one-stop route without having to waste a moment of your vacation. The airport is close to the city center, so you can set straight out for an action-packed day of activities, catering to culturally minded travelers, thrill seekers, and luxury lovers alike.