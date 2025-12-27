Colorado's Abandoned Ski Resort Still Thrives As A Breathtaking Backcountry Ski Paradise

With towering mountains and powdery snow, Colorado has earned its reputation as the best state for skiing in America. However, while glamorous towns like Vail or Aspen welcome millions annually, many of the state's older resorts lie abandoned. While it might sound a bit spooky, there's an upside to abandoned ski resorts — you can still ski their runs. Those who abhor the commercialization of popular ski towns often make their way to these areas for peaceful backcountry skiing. The most popular of the abandoned ski resorts is Geneva Basin, around 90 minutes from Denver.

Geneva Basin Ski Resort was created in 1963 by the English family, who originally named it Indianhead. It featured two chairlifts and two Poma lifts — a vertical pole with a circular seat that skiers hold onto as it pulls them up — and was fairly popular among locals in the 1960s and 1970s. However, financial troubles quickly became evident in the resort's operations. Compared to more attractive ventures like nearby Breckenridge, Geneva Basin Ski Resort seemed bedraggled and poorly maintained. One comment on Colorado Ski History mentioned the resort's poor maintenance in the '70s and '80s. "...The ski lifts were powered by gas engines ... and some of the engines would sputter and die while on the lift."

After changing hands multiple times, Geneva Basin came to an end in 1984, when one of the main chairlifts detached from its cable. The Colorado Tramway Board issued an ultimatum: repair the chairlift or the resort remains closed. With no money for the required repairs, the resort remained shuttered, and the main lodge was eventually burned down by the U.S. Forest Service. Ironically, the area has since become far more popular as a backcountry skiing destination, as winter sport lovers take advantage of the secluded ski trails.