Forget Aspen: These 5 Colorado Destinations Are Less Crowded For Skiers
By almost all estimates, Colorado has the best skiing in the U.S. Its low moisture levels, jaw-dropping mountains, and high snowfall combine to create the ideal conditions for skiers — thick blankets of soft, fluffy snow with no ice, perfect for cutting through on a pair of skis. Several of Colorado's ski towns have also made a name for themselves globally, like the celeb-ridden ski destination of Aspen, and Vail, the most ski-resilient town in the world. But, with that renown comes the bane of all skiing hopefuls: crowds. In its 2023 – 2024 season, Aspen Skiing Company, which manages the four major skiing areas in Aspen, reported an estimated crowd of 1.49 million visitors (via Snowbrains). Similarly, Sustainable Travel reports that Vail sees around 2.8 million visitors annually, many of whom come during the ski season to enjoy the town's excellent facilities.
Despite having stellar skiing and luxurious lodging, the crowds take away some of the fun. In a Quora discussion on the boredom of large crowds in ski areas, users claimed that crowded ski resorts aren't just irritating, they're also potentially dangerous. "The number of people who just go straight onto an icy, packed, mogulled section without a second thought is insane," one user reported. Another user vehemently stated that "if you aren't scared skiing in a crowd, you aren't paying attention."
Luckily, Aspen isn't the only ski destination in Colorado. Across the Rockies and San Juan range, there are plenty of scenic ski towns that don't see anywhere near the same footfall, which allows visitors to enjoy the trails without the worry of long lines and crowded slopes. We've put together a list of five incredible Colorado destinations where you can enjoy skiing without the crowds of places like Aspen.
Telluride
Located in southwestern Colorado, near its borders with Utah and New Mexico, Telluride is a year-round destination surrounded by rugged mountains. It's about 6.5 hours (330 miles) southwest of Denver, making it harder to reach than ski towns like Aspen. However, its remote location is also one of the reasons why Telluride is such a great, less-crowded alternative. Due to its distance from major metropolitan areas, Telluride famously has no lift lines because it doesn't see the same weekend crowds as places closer to Denver. Compared with the millions who visit Aspen or Vail, Telluride had only 160,000 visitors in 2023, according to a report by Visit Telluride.
Most of the trails here are rugged and steep, making almost half of Telluride's 2,000 skiable acres an expert-only affair. However, many of the lifts also have stretches of green or blue runs that are perfect for beginner and intermediate skiers. For example, experts may gravitate towards the 3,140-foot vertical run named Plunge, with its incredible views of the entire town. However, runs like Galloping Goose and Prospect Bowl are much more suited to beginners, with their slow descent and meandering paths.
There's no shortage of lodging in Telluride. You can stay in Mountain Village — a base camp for the ski resort area — or in Telluride town, which is connected to the ski area by a 12-minute gondola ride. If you're looking for luxury lodges, a ski valet, and transportation to and from Telluride and Montrose Airports, check out the Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer Lodge. For a more affordable base camp, you can't go wrong with The Bivvi Hostel Telluride, 15 miles from the gondola to Mountain Village. The hostel has private rooms for couples and families, cheaper bunk-bed accommodations for solo travelers, and even a hot tub.
Crested Butte
A former mining town nestled in the heart of the Elk Mountains, Crested Butte is one of the few ski towns in Colorado that retains its small-town charm — you won't find chain restaurants or shops here. During summer, Crested Butte is known as Colorado's 'Wildflower Capital,' but come winter it turns into an underrated ski town overshadowed by nearby Aspen. While Aspen has millions of visitors every year, Crested Butte has between 700,000 – 800,000 on average, per Crested Butte News. Like others on our list, Crested Butte remains relatively uncrowded because it's not very easy to reach — approximately 4.5 hours from Denver.
Crested Butte is one of North America's most famous ski locations for expert-level terrain. Over half of the mountain's trails are rated black or double black (some of the highest ratings for ski trails). Only 24% of the terrain works for intermediate skiers and 14% is suitable for beginners. While many of the crowded ski towns like Vail or Aspen pride themselves on being luxury vacation destinations, Crested Butte rests on its laurels as a serious skier's destination, attracting fewer but more dedicated crowds.
Unlike Aspen's glitz and glamor, Crested Butte is still considered an unknown gem, giving it its moniker of "Colorado's last great ski town." Most accommodations in town start at $130+ per night, a far cry from the thousands spent on average in other ski towns. For a convenient ski-in ski-out lodge near the chairlift, check out Elevation Hotel and Spa (soon to be renamed The Beckwith). The hotel has spacious rooms, slope-side views of the mountain, and easy access to the town's ski areas. Ski pass holders for the 2025 – 2026 season can even get 20% off their reservation!
Breckenridge
If Crested Butte is the perfect ski town for advanced and expert skiers, Breckenridge is the exact opposite. While it has a good mix of intermediate and advanced runs, most of the trails cater to beginners, families, and children. It's also much easier to get to than the other spots on our list, only about 2 hours from Denver via the I-70. 1.5 million visitors come every year just for the skiing season, but it still feels uncrowded, mostly thanks to its size.
Breckenridge is truly massive, with nearly 3,000 acres of skiable trails. So, even when there are crowds, the slopes still feel empty. You're only likely to notice the crowds in the lift lines, although you can avoid them by hitting the snow early. The Traverse blog suggests getting on the slopes as soon as the lifts open at 8:30 a.m. to get a few runs in before the crowds start around 11:00 a.m. Like many other ski destinations in Colorado, Breckenridge is owned by Vail Resorts, so their Epic Pass gives you access to the ski area. It also has the highest chairlift in North America, at almost 13,000 feet.
The high altitude also means that pretty much any place you stay will have great views of the valley. For skiers, one of the best places to stay is The Grand Colorado on Peak 8, rated 4.6 on TripAdvisor and with easy ski-in ski-out access to the most popular peak in town. The hotel also has spacious, luxurious rooms, some with slope-side views and kitchens, and amenities like a movie theatre, spa, and ice rink. For a more affordable option, check out The Lodge at Breckenridge, a comfortable, pet-friendly hotel with shuttles to the heart of town.
Steamboat Springs
Known as Ski Town USA, Steamboat Springs is one of the most underrated ski towns in Colorado, despite also being the most favored by winter sports athletes. It lies northwest of Denver, in a corner away from the regular Denver-adjacent skiing areas, which reduces the crowds. However, it has been getting more popular for its dry and fluffy snow, with around 500,000 annual visitors taking advantage of its winter sports scene (via The Steamboat Group Real Estate). According to ZRankings, the best time to avoid the crowds at Steamboat Springs is January and February, after the holiday season and before the spring break traffic in March.
The Steamboat Springs characteristic 'Champagne powder' snow is one of the biggest draws to the area, with most of the snow fine enough to sweep aside with a broom. It's also at a much lower altitude than many other ski towns, reducing the risk of developing altitude sickness. Located about 3 hours from Denver along US-40, Steamboat Springs offers a good mix of beginner to advanced trails, including nighttime skiing at different levels. You can also catch a flight to Yampa Valley Regional Airport (30 minutes away) from 16 major hubs like Dallas or Chicago.
Lodging is pretty affordable, starting from $100+ per night, but skiers might want to check out Chateau Chamonix on Mt. Werner (rated 4.9 on TripAdvisor) for an accessible ski-in ski-out resort with on-slope ski storage, hot tubs, and heated pools. For more affordable lodging, the Holiday Inn in town (rated 4.5 on TripAdvisor) is also popular for its clean and pet-friendly rooms, smoke-free hotel policy, and amenities like an indoor pool and fitness center.
Beaver Creek
Around 2 hours from Denver along the I-70 (with minimal traffic), Beaver Creek is a great skiing alternative to Vail, with fewer crowds and more beginner-level trails. Also owned by Vail Resorts, Beaver Creek does see a lot of crowds compared to some of the others on our list (almost 1 million people annually), but it's still far less crowded than Vail, which is right next door. Beaver Creek also feels less crowded because its runs are more dispersed, while Vail's terrain means that most of the beginners are clustered in a few spots.
While Vail is known for its European look and extensive nightlife, Beaver Creek offers a more relaxed, out-of-the-way vibe while retaining an air of exclusivity. It's especially popular among families, although solo travelers or adult groups looking for a winter wonderland destination won't want to miss it either. With well-groomed runs and beginner-friendly options — as opposed to Vail's more advanced terrain — Beaver Creek is a great place to try your hand at skiing for the first time. The ski resort also has a dedicated Cookie Time tradition, where they serve chocolate cookies every day at 3:00 p.m. Not a bad way to end a strenuous day of skiing!
There plenty of places to stay in Beaver Creek, however hotels here tend to be on the higher end. For a most luxurious experience, check into the Ritz-Carlton at Bachelor Gulch, which offers suites with in-room stone fireplaces, ski-in ski-out facilities, year-round outdoor heated pools and whirlpools, and a luxurious spa. Those looking for a less expensive option with ski-in ski-out access and great views of the slopes can check out The Pines Lodge, rated 4.5 on TripAdvisor. Though still pricey at about $500 per night, it's the most accessible option in town.
Methodology
We've put together this list by combing through official reports on the crowds at each ski destination in Colorado. We've also looked at first-person accounts and experiences on forums, social media, blogs, and credible magazines like Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and Ski Magazine for a comprehensive idea of the facilities and trails at each location on the list.
Hotel recommendations are based on their reviews and ratings on websites like TripAdvisor. We also specifically looked for hotels known for their proximity to the popular ski areas of each town and prioritized those with ski-in ski-out access to the slopes. All prices for accommodations are quoted at the time of writing, and subject to change.