Forget Aspen: These 5 Colorado Destinations Are Less Crowded For Skiers

By almost all estimates, Colorado has the best skiing in the U.S. Its low moisture levels, jaw-dropping mountains, and high snowfall combine to create the ideal conditions for skiers — thick blankets of soft, fluffy snow with no ice, perfect for cutting through on a pair of skis. Several of Colorado's ski towns have also made a name for themselves globally, like the celeb-ridden ski destination of Aspen, and Vail, the most ski-resilient town in the world. But, with that renown comes the bane of all skiing hopefuls: crowds. In its 2023 – 2024 season, Aspen Skiing Company, which manages the four major skiing areas in Aspen, reported an estimated crowd of 1.49 million visitors (via Snowbrains). Similarly, Sustainable Travel reports that Vail sees around 2.8 million visitors annually, many of whom come during the ski season to enjoy the town's excellent facilities.

Despite having stellar skiing and luxurious lodging, the crowds take away some of the fun. In a Quora discussion on the boredom of large crowds in ski areas, users claimed that crowded ski resorts aren't just irritating, they're also potentially dangerous. "The number of people who just go straight onto an icy, packed, mogulled section without a second thought is insane," one user reported. Another user vehemently stated that "if you aren't scared skiing in a crowd, you aren't paying attention."

Luckily, Aspen isn't the only ski destination in Colorado. Across the Rockies and San Juan range, there are plenty of scenic ski towns that don't see anywhere near the same footfall, which allows visitors to enjoy the trails without the worry of long lines and crowded slopes. We've put together a list of five incredible Colorado destinations where you can enjoy skiing without the crowds of places like Aspen.