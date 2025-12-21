This Growing Skiing Trend Could Be The Best Way To Bypass Long Lift Lines At Your Resort

Whether you're shredding black on a bluebird day or catching air in pow conditions, it's easy to forget that long before the advent of chairlifts, skiing uphill was part of the deal. Anyone hoping to experience the wind-in-your-face thrill of navigating a downhill trail on a snow-covered mountain first had to climb it. Sure, there were hardy souls who reveled in the challenge, but decades before alpine skiing became a powerhouse winter sport it is today, the idea of gleefully climbing up a snow-covered mountain just to ski back down would have been considered absurd by anyone but the most ardent and hardiest thrill-seekers. Which leaves us wondering why an increasing number of 21st-century alpine skiers are foregoing the chairlift — and its lines — in favor of climbing the mountain.

There's even an official name for the burgeoning sport: skinning. Also known as uphill skiing, the practice traces its roots to Indigenous peoples and explorers who donned animal skins to gain traction on snowy terrain. Today's skiers use ski coverings, or "skins," made from nylon, mohair, or a combination of the two, which adhere to the ski base to prevent the skis from sliding backward while climbing.

Skinning also involves packing all of your downhill gear into a backpack, stretching skins over your skis, and climbing up a mountain. For fun. Of course, equipment has evolved over time to incorporate uphill-specific tweaks like adjustable boots and bindings that allow flexibility while climbing and lock into place for the downhill run. Even so, there's no getting around the fact that skinners are enthusiastically choosing a more physically demanding way to scale a mountain — just to ski back down.