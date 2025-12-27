Rick Steves Swears By This Handy, Lesser-Known Piece Of Travel Tech You Can Get At Walmart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

About to embark on a trip? Even if you may not be going on a beach-centric getaway, chances are high you're bringing a swimsuit with you. While summer holidays in a hot climate make it easy to dry your swimsuit outside, traveling in the city, or in winter conditions, means you're trying to find ways to pack and travel with wet suits. For quick drying, Rick Steves swears by this handy, lesser-known piece of travel technology, which can be found at Walmart.

"Many aquatic attractions — such as the world-class thermal baths in Hungary, and Iceland's Blue Lagoon and thermal swimming pools — provide the perfect solution: a small centrifuge," Steves says in a blog post. "Just stick in your suit, press down on the lid, feel it go for a super-spin-cycle lasting a few seconds, and pull out a suit that's barely damp."

The centrifuge essentially works like a dryer without heat, spinning the clothes at high speed to wick water out of the material. Steves mentions that a centrifuge may be hidden in the corner of your room, or in a place where you may not immediately spot it. Always do a sweep of the changing room, or ask an employee working if they have a dryer available to use.