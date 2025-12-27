Nebraska's Beachy Park Is A Hidden Gem For Camping, Fishing, And Lakeside Fun
Nebraska might be known as the Cornhusker State, but there's plenty more to it than just its agricultural prowess. This Midwestern state has much to offer: from outdoor adventures and warm hospitality in Broken Bow to legendary trails and pioneer history in Bayard, there's truly something for every traveler. And if you're eager for a nature-packed vacation that will take you off the beaten path, plan a camping trip to Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area.
This underrated nature reserve is situated in the southwestern portion of Nebraska, with its closest town being McCook (about 15 minutes away). From Lincoln, it's under four hours by car, making it an accessible spot for a weekend escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Boasting a whopping 1,358 acres in total, the area is the perfect playground for camping, swimming, and fishing, and a variety of other leisure activities. Be sure to pack a camera, too, as you'll get to enjoy dramatic sunsets and stunning vistas as you gaze out across the serene water.
Camping at Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area
This recreation area is a prime camping spot featuring 48 camping pads and access to electrical hookups, not to mention showers and restroom facilities, a picnic shelter, and a dump station. And, of course, there are unbeatable views of the sprawling 1,628-acre lake. While the campground is open year-round, peak season runs from May through mid-October, so if you're eager to visit during this window, you'll want to book ahead to ensure there's space for you. Keep in mind that some amenities might also be closed or restricted during the winter months.
Early-birds, take note: bookings can be made up to 180 days in advance. Rates also vary depending on whether you're visiting in peak season or "walk-in" season, as well as what type of campsite you opt for. But no matter what time of year you plan your trip for, make sure you come prepared with all the camping gear you need, even if that means a pre-vacation shopping spree to snag essential Amazon camping items that are great for any trip. And don't forget your swimsuit, towel, sunblock, and fishing equipment.
Enjoy fishing and swimming in the lake
Avid fishers will be happy to know that "Willow," as it's known colloquially, is a stellar spot for bass fishing. As Silted Water Bass LLC explains, "The steep ravines and rock formations of the Red Willow Creek Valley make this water body an ideal environment for bass." There's an ADA-accessible fishing dock here, and even a dedicated fish-cleaning station, making this hidden gem lake a perfect spot to cast a line. Just be sure to grab a fishing permit before hunkering down for a day by the water.
Not into fishing, but keen for lakeside fun? There's also a swimming beach at Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area for anyone looking to beat the heat and work on their tan. Boating and waterskiing are also options at this nautical paradise. Just don't tucker yourself out too quickly with all the sun and physical activity: you'll want to make sure to stick around by the water long enough to catch what's sure to be a magnificent sunset over the lake. "Love coming out here for a nice weekend family/friend [getaway] to enjoy being outdoors and the lake," wrote one visitor on Tripadvisor. "Would highly recommend coming out during a sunset!"