Nebraska's Beachy Park Is A Hidden Gem For Camping, Fishing, And Lakeside Fun

Nebraska might be known as the Cornhusker State, but there's plenty more to it than just its agricultural prowess. This Midwestern state has much to offer: from outdoor adventures and warm hospitality in Broken Bow to legendary trails and pioneer history in Bayard, there's truly something for every traveler. And if you're eager for a nature-packed vacation that will take you off the beaten path, plan a camping trip to Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area.

This underrated nature reserve is situated in the southwestern portion of Nebraska, with its closest town being McCook (about 15 minutes away). From Lincoln, it's under four hours by car, making it an accessible spot for a weekend escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Boasting a whopping 1,358 acres in total, the area is the perfect playground for camping, swimming, and fishing, and a variety of other leisure activities. Be sure to pack a camera, too, as you'll get to enjoy dramatic sunsets and stunning vistas as you gaze out across the serene water.