This Charming Nebraska City Blends Scenic Outdoor Adventures With Warm Small-Town Hospitality

In the middle of Nebraska's grass prairie regions, sometimes called the Sandhills, you'll find the tiny city of Broken Bow. With a population of just over 3,500 residents as of 2023, it's the largest community in Custer County. However, tourists will quickly realize its larger population hasn't taken away from Broken Bow's close-knit feel.

Broken Bow has evolved from its 19th-century beginnings as a pioneer settlement into a thriving regional hub for both commerce and recreation. Those interested in tracing this transformation can explore the Custer County Museum, which preserves artifacts and exhibits that chronicle local life from the 1880s to today in remarkable detail. It's a must-see stop for anyone wanting to understand the city's heritage and legacy.

This gorgeous hill town is located about 190 miles away from the city of Omaha, where you'll find stylish neighborhoods and funky bars. Visitors can begin their journey at Omaha's international airport, Eppley Airfield. Once you land, you can set out on a roughly four-hour drive westward through the state's picturesque NE-92 highway. Those hoping to shorten their travel time can opt for the Kearney Regional Airport. This small commercial airport is just about 67 miles from Broken Bow and has convenient domestic flight connections. Despite its modest size, Broken Bow packs a surprising punch with its cozy lodging options, scenic parks, and fun outdoor adventures.