Changes Are Coming To The National Parks Service's America The Beautiful Pass In 2026
If you enjoy visiting America's vast system of national parks and other federally managed forests and wildlife refuges, you may have heard of the America the Beautiful Pass. This card gives access to over 2,000 sites across the United States at a significant discount, which can translate to great savings if you visit multiple parks (just make sure you pick the right national parks pass). Intended to encourage both American citizens and foreign visitors to enjoy America's incredible landscape, there are some major changes visitors can expect in 2026.
The U.S. Department of the Interior just announced a new pricing structure that is "resident-focused." As of January 1, the annual pass will cost $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents. In addition, nonresidents who are not annual pass holders will pay an additional $100 fee on top of the standard entry fee to 11 of the country's most popular parks, including favorites like the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Everglades National Parks.
"These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in a statement about the changes. Fees for the senior annual and lifetime passes, which are only available to U.S. citizens and residents age 62 and older, will remain unchanged at $20 and $80, respectively.
America the Beautiful Passes will get a major makeover in 2026
But those aren't the only updates to the America the Beautiful Pass. The DOI is making it easier than ever to obtain the pass by making it fully digital. Until now, only the annual pass was available digitally, but in the new year, that will change. In 2026, all passes — Annual, Military, Senior, 4th Grade, and Access — will be available digitally via Recreation.gov, allowing people to pay and gain instant access to the sites. Digital passes can also be linked to physical cards, giving visitors more options for entering the parks.
In 2026, motorcyclists can look forward to greater, more affordable access to all the sites covered by the America the Beautiful Pass. Previously, the pass allowed free entry for one vehicle or four people traveling on foot, but now it will also include two motorcycles. The DOI is also introducing changes to the artwork on the passes, favoring "patriotic designs that honor America's landscapes, heritage, and outdoor legacy." This change includes images of President Donald Trump on both the annual and military passes, along with Theodore Roosevelt on the volunteer pass.
Lastly, the DOI confirmed 10 dates when national parks will be free for all U.S. residents. Although some national parks are always free, this is a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of the incredible hiking, camping, and wildlife-watching in major parks. President's Day (February 16) will be the first free date, followed by Memorial Day (May 25), Flag Day (June 14), Constitution Day (September 17), and Veterans Day (November 11). The entire Fourth of July weekend (July 3-5) will also be free, as well as on the 110th birthday of the NPS (August 25) and Theodore Roosevelt's birthday (October 27) in honor of the former president's incredible impact on America's national parks.