Changes Are Coming To The National Parks Service's America The Beautiful Pass In 2026

If you enjoy visiting America's vast system of national parks and other federally managed forests and wildlife refuges, you may have heard of the America the Beautiful Pass. This card gives access to over 2,000 sites across the United States at a significant discount, which can translate to great savings if you visit multiple parks (just make sure you pick the right national parks pass). Intended to encourage both American citizens and foreign visitors to enjoy America's incredible landscape, there are some major changes visitors can expect in 2026.

The U.S. Department of the Interior just announced a new pricing structure that is "resident-focused." As of January 1, the annual pass will cost $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents. In addition, nonresidents who are not annual pass holders will pay an additional $100 fee on top of the standard entry fee to 11 of the country's most popular parks, including favorites like the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Everglades National Parks.

"These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in a statement about the changes. Fees for the senior annual and lifetime passes, which are only available to U.S. citizens and residents age 62 and older, will remain unchanged at $20 and $80, respectively.