The Best National Parks That Are Always Completely Free To Enter
Exploring the great outdoors shouldn't break the bank, and with around 63 national parks in the U.S., there are more than enough opportunities to get out there and reconnect with nature. Nevertheless, if you are looking for pristine recreational areas without an entrance fee, the reality is that there are only a handful of parks you can go adventuring in at no cost. Of course, many of the revered nature areas do offer various discounts and even have specific days out of the year when access is free to the public.
Still, if you are not one for the crowds or planning excursions months in advance, taking advantage of these free days and affordable day passes can be a bit tricky — but the good news is all hope is not lost. In fact, you can still enjoy all the beauty and fun that nature has to offer in some truly phenomenal places throughout the country. And to help you do just that, here are some of the best national parks that are always completely free to enter.
Redwood National Park, California
The Redwood National Park, located in California, has no entrance fee whatsoever — no pass and no fee per vehicle or person — and is home to the world's tallest trees, which reach over 350 feet. So, if you want to cross this natural wonder off your bucket list, then there is never a bad time to go. In addition to marveling at some of the most spectacular redwoods and trees around, this national park has diverse habitats, a rich history, an abundance of wildlife, and breathtaking scenery.
Typically, parkgoers at Redwood pass the time on guided tours, exploratory hikes, and by simply taking in all the relaxed vibes here. This stunning green space stretches hundreds of miles and, therefore, is very easy to spend time in either on foot or via a leisure drive. Visitors can also bike about this expansive forest, bring along their furry friends, check out the wealth of information at the multiple welcome centers, and even enjoy some good old-fashioned camping at the park's various campgrounds and campsites located in the backcountry. Redwood National Park also has a handful of stores that offer reading materials, maps, mementos, and more.
New River Gorge National Park, West Virginia
Nature lovers who are in search of incredibly scenic views of the Appalachians, ample history, river rafting, and more should head to New River Gorge National Park. Located in West Virginia, this completely free-to-enter park is brimming with one-of-a-kind vistas and limitless adventure. Spanning 70,000 acres, this is definitely a national park that should be on your bucket list.
New River Gorge National Park visitors can also delight in hiking with more than 60 different trails, climbing, kayaking, and primitive camping – all at no cost, and this also includes parking. What's more, this place is open all year round so that you can explore diverse habitats, marvel at waterfalls and the iconic river that runs throughout the park, go for long drives, guided tours, and leisure walks, and even catch a sporting event or two. New River Gorge also has multiple visitor centers, plus nearby cabin rentals, restaurants, and shops. So, you can definitely make a whole, affordable vacation out of this particular national park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina, and Tennessee
Yet another no-cost treasure to check out is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is actually in two states — North Carolina and Tennessee. A highly celebrated space known for its wildlife, plants, and smokey-like fog, this national park has over 12 million visitors each year. In addition to appreciating the beauty of nature here with no entrance fee, parkgoers can enjoy the many attractions within the park, such as Clingmans Dome, the Appalachian Mountains, museums, visitor centers, a secret local swimming hole, and various historical sites.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is easy to access via the town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. As a result, this city has ample accommodations, shops, restaurants, theme parks, and more just waiting for visitors. There is also another entrance in Townsend, Tennessee. The third and final park gate is situated in the city of Cherokee, North Carolina, and is the perfect way into the park if you are looking for less crowded surroundings. Regardless of your chosen entryway, Great Smoky is open 24 hours a day all year round and is completely free to the public (there is a small parking fee), so what are you waiting for?
Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska
In Alaska, the Lake Clark National Park and Preserve is one more natural wonder that does not require an entrance pass or fee. Visitors can make their way to this breathtaking park to marvel at the surrounding pristine wilderness. With diverse terrain that includes mountain ranges, waterfalls, beaches, rugged coastlines, forested land, and the picturesque body of water that this park is named after, this national park is definitely one for the books. For outdoorsy folks, there is a wealth of opportunities for adventure on land, in the air, and on the water in this remote area of Alaska.
Many parkgoers come to this expansive and remote area to disconnect and spend time hiking, camping, backpacking, kayaking, and even sport hunting, which is permitted on the preserve. Lake Clark is actually teaming with wildlife, from sheep and wolves to foxes and plenty of brown bears. In fact, you can definitely expect to see quite a few bears when visiting — as bear viewing is a thing here. That said, this national park is open all year round, so you can truly enjoy a nice little respite from everyday life if this sounds like your cup of tea.
Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota
Travelers who want to put their caving and spelunking skills to the test are in for a real treat at the Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota. Here, parkgoers can explore a phenomenal cave system — one of the longest and most intricate systems in the world, actually. Just above this Narnia-like underground a completely different experience awaits visitors that includes endless prairie lands, various wildlife such as bison, elk, and prairie dogs, as well as a plethora of sacred and historical sites. Gaining entry to this park is free, and most activities — hiking, driving around, and checking out the visitor center — are no-cost fun for everyone.
However, there is a small charge for cave tours. Despite this charge, there are a variety of tours available for all ages and fitness levels. What's more, having a guide in one of the most complex cave systems is definitely not a bad idea, nor is buying your tour tickets in advance. If caving is not high up on your to-do list, you can still enjoy 30 miles of hiking trails, backcountry camping, wildlife-watching, picnicking, and more at Wind Cave National Park, which is open 24/7 year-round.
Biscayne National Park, Florida
If an underwater adventure is more your speed, then you should go to Biscayne National Park at least once in your life. Comprised of 95% water, this particular park in Florida is gorgeous and is very popular among scuba divers, snorkelers, and boaters. Here, parkgoers can dive deep into shimmering blue waters to appreciate coral reefs, marine life, shipwrecks, and diverse aquatic plant life. Alternatively, for those who prefer to explore via a boat, canoe, or kayak — there is still as much beauty above water as there is below. And the good news is that you do not need to pay to enter Biscayne National Park.
However, you may incur other expenses, such as parking, shuttle fees, and ferry costs, plus the expected docking and camping charges also apply. Similarly, if you plan on doing some fishing and lobstering while visiting Biscayne National Park, you will need a valid and current Florida fishing license (unless you meet certain exemptions) otherwise, you will be fined. That said, the park waters are always open and free to enjoy. This national park also has a delightful visitor center (with a museum and art gallery inside), access to Elliot Key and Boca Chita Key, a boat launch, a jetty trail for scenic walks, and a designated picnic area with spectacular views.
North Cascades National Park, Washington State
Adventure and nature enthusiasts can explore the North Cascades National Park in Washington State without paying any entry fee. In this majestic neck of the woods, you will find everything from stunning landscapes, waterfalls, and rocky Alpine terrain to glaciers and beautiful glacier-fed lakes. Less than three hours out from the city of Seattle, visitors can immerse themselves in the American Alps or the North Cascades, as they are officially known, without a care in the world.
Whether you opt for a guided tour, a hike, a scenic bike ride, a horseback riding session, or a boat experience, there are many ways to pass the time in this free-to-enter national park. Many visitors come to the North Cascades to kick back and relax in legendary spots like the Stehekin Valley. Some people also take advantage of the many opportunities to go fishing, wilderness mountaineering, and camping underneath the stars. Though this no-fee park is open 24 hours a day, all year round, it is worth noting that you need to plan for limited services outside the park's seasonal hours of operation, which are during late spring to early fall (or between May to late September).
Channel Islands National Park, California
Channel Islands National Park, located in California, is actually made up of miles and miles of protected land and ocean that stretch across five different islands. With so much to see and do here, it is surprising that this is yet another national park that is completely free to enter. The islands of Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Anacapa, Santa Rosa, and Santa Cruz each offer incredible ocean vistas, sandy beaches, watersports, camping, hiking, and more.
Island adventurers that want to check out Channel Islands National Park, however, need to do a little extra planning as there are no shops or restaurants, and NPS services are very limited. However, with tide pooling, surfing, whale watching, diving, wildflower viewing, and serene beach picnics (remember to bring your own everything), you might just be too busy with the limitless activities to notice. And since this national park is open all day, every day, and does not require an entrance pass, visiting the Channel Islands for some fun in the sun might just be one of the most affordable and breathtaking day trips you have had in a long time.
Great Basin National Park, Nevada
Great Basin National Park in Nevada is also on the list of parks that are always free to enter. Known as an outdoor destination of extremes, here visitors will find everything from mountainous terrain and forested land to desert valleys, glacial features, and alluring underground caverns. As a result, every kind of park-goer has something to do at this national park. In terms of recreation, you can enjoy winter sports (mainly skiing and snowshoeing), park exploration, and backcountry camping in the colder months at Great Basin.
Alternatively, in warmer weather, you can spend more time on your standard park activities, such as hiking, primitive camping, fishing and gathering, first-rate stargazing, birdwatching, and wildflower viewing. There are also a handful of visitor centers that house fascinating exhibits and have vital park information like where to get your tickets for the Lehman Caves tours. And despite its seemingly seasonal operations, hikers, stargazers, and campers can check out Great Basin all year round, 24 hours a day. So, it is really up to you to decide when you want to see all that this place has to offer — but one thing is for certain — you won't have to pay an entry fee.
Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas
With approximately 47 natural hot springs calling your name, a trip to Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas is kind of a must. Inside this free-to-enter park, visitors can enjoy nine historic bathhouses, over 25 miles of scenic hiking trails, densely forested lands, incredibly beautiful lookout points, and relaxing fishing spots — making it a great outing for anyone looking to de-stress and possibly get in a good soak. Fordyce Bathhouse Visitor Center and Museum is also a major attraction in this zen-like wilderness.
Hot Springs National Park's waters are more than 4,000 years old, and this unique spot was established well before Yellowstone (the world's first national park). What's more, this is the only national park to date that has a local brewery onsite. So, if you love nature, hot springs, history, and a nice pint or two, then this park was made for you. Accessible all year long, Hot Springs National Park's hours of operation are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The visitor center and museum, on the other hand, are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the exception of certain holidays. Both Hot Springs itself and the visitor center are worth an extensive tour and the best part is gaining entry to this one-of-a-kind national park won't cost you a penny.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio
In Ohio, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park does not require a pass or paid entry. Here, the main attraction is undoubtedly the Cuyahoga River and its picturesque surroundings. Generally, parkgoers come to delight in the countless activities, which include everything from hiking, biking, and horseback riding to golfing, questing, canoeing, and sledding (in winter). But that's not all this national park has to offer — there are family fun programs, art exhibits, ongoing events, and the historic Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail — just waiting to be explored. Planning a visit can, therefore, take a little effort, but it is absolutely worth it.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park also has its very own railroad that boasts splendid views of the park — the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. While witnessing nature in all its beauty here, visitors can pick from a variety of relatively inexpensive train adventures and dining experiences like the Ales On Rails, Murder Mystery, and the North Pole Adventure excursions. Parkgoers can also purchase tickets for the Family Fun Loop and National Park Scenic train rides. But Cuyahoga Valley National Park itself is free to the public and is open all day, every day (though there are a few in-park attractions that are closed after dusk).
Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
Last but definitely not least, Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota is one more U.S. national park that is always free to enter. Often categorized as a water-based playground due to its many lakes, Voyageurs National Park is actually so much more than that. Of course, there are around 30 or so bodies of water in this particular area — four large lakes and 26 small interior lakes and you can kayak, canoe, paddle board, houseboat, scuba dive, and swim. But visitors can also partake in some ice-fishing, snowmobiling, camping (backcountry, primitive, and island), volunteering, and then some, especially since this beautiful park is open 24 hours a day, every day.
Voyageurs National Park is also a certified Dark Sky Park. So, Northern Lights chasers, avid stargazers, and anyone hoping to see shooting stars in the night sky can expect a front-row view of all the dazzling nighttime magic — and without having to pay an entrance fee. Ultimately, Voyageurs National Park and the other NPS recreation grounds mentioned above are all perfect places to experience the sheer multitude of splendors and adventures that make up the great outdoors — the year-round free admission is just a nice little bonus.