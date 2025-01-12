Exploring the great outdoors shouldn't break the bank, and with around 63 national parks in the U.S., there are more than enough opportunities to get out there and reconnect with nature. Nevertheless, if you are looking for pristine recreational areas without an entrance fee, the reality is that there are only a handful of parks you can go adventuring in at no cost. Of course, many of the revered nature areas do offer various discounts and even have specific days out of the year when access is free to the public.

Still, if you are not one for the crowds or planning excursions months in advance, taking advantage of these free days and affordable day passes can be a bit tricky — but the good news is all hope is not lost. In fact, you can still enjoy all the beauty and fun that nature has to offer in some truly phenomenal places throughout the country. And to help you do just that, here are some of the best national parks that are always completely free to enter.