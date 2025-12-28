Columbus' Under-The-Radar German Village Alternative Is A Walkable Gem With Idyllic Views
Columbus, Ohio, home to under-the-radar suburbs with shady trails and local shops and scenic gems with charming boutiques and pretty trial systems, isn't short of fun things to do with peak walkability. One such suburb is Schumacher Place, which boasts plenty of quaint cafes, boutique shops, and plenty of local services that are easy to access for those who don't wish to drive. Boasting a walk score of 89, it makes the perfect alternative to the more tourist-centric German Village, with all the same brick-lined ambiance that makes these areas of Columbus such attractive places to stay.
With idyllic streets, historic architecture, and stunning residential blocks that make the perfect spot for slow strolls and photography, it's a perfect, underrated alternative to the German Village. While the buildings here aren't quite as old, the area is still considered to be a cool, urban neighborhood which makes it a popular spot for young professionals. Whether you're hanging out at a quirky coffee shop, or simply looking for somewhere beautiful to enjoy some time outdoors, soaking in the views, there's plenty on offer in Schumacher Place.
Things to do and experience in Schumacher Place
One must-see attraction for those interested in seeing a spot with beautiful river views is the Grange Insurance Audubon Center, which sits less than a 10 minute drive from the neighborhood. This idyllic nature preserve is free for all to enter and makes the perfect spot for nature photography, birdwatching along the river, and enjoying scenic walks along the trails. The center is open Tuesday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the winter season. It must be noted though that due to facility rentals, the closing time may be earlier on Fridays and Saturdays, so be sure to check in advance if you plan to visit during these times.
Located just South of Schumacker place is another gorgeous outdoor spot, relaxing Schiller Park. Boasting a pond, playground, a water fountain feature with a statue, and a community center, a stroll around this park is the perfect way to start the day. Another gorgeous spot in the area for walking is the nearby Scioto River. Columbus hosts tons of events on the river year round along what's called the Scioto Mile from WinterFest to gatherings on the green.
If you're looking for something fun to do indoors, the Wagner-Hagans Auto Museum is a great choice for car fans. This private collection is free to visit but must be toured by appointment only. The cars on display here change regularly, with many models dating back to the 1950s.
Thing to Know Before Visiting Schumacher Place
Schumacher Place is brimming with many great shops and restaurants, as well as a relaxed coffeehouse culture. Be sure to stop by Bake Me Happy, a gluten-free bakery that serves up a delightful range of cakes, cookies, and coffee. Alchemy Café is another great option. It's an instagrammable spot serving up healthy plates, smoothie bowls, and salads.
The neighborhood is easy to explore on foot, but if you plan on bringing a car, this can help you get around the surrounding areas and into downtown Columbus, located just a 10 minute drive away. Schumacher Place is also located less than 20 minutes from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, making it just as easy to catch a taxi for those visiting from out of state. Of course German Village, an idyllic neighborhood right outside downtown Columbus, is extremely walkable and located nearby if you find yourself looking for more to do.
When visiting Schumacher Place, it's a good idea to plan your trip between mid-June and mid-September. The summer season is perfect for enjoying outdoor activities and exploring the neighborhood on foot, thanks to the warm weather and relatively low rainfall. During the summer, the temperatures average 75 degrees Fahrenheit but often reach upwards of 80.