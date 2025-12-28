Columbus' Under-The-Radar German Village Alternative Is A Walkable Gem With Idyllic Views

One must-see attraction for those interested in seeing a spot with beautiful river views is the Grange Insurance Audubon Center, which sits less than a 10 minute drive from the neighborhood. This idyllic nature preserve is free for all to enter and makes the perfect spot for nature photography, birdwatching along the river, and enjoying scenic walks along the trails. The center is open Tuesday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the winter season. It must be noted though that due to facility rentals, the closing time may be earlier on Fridays and Saturdays, so be sure to check in advance if you plan to visit during these times.

Located just South of Schumacker place is another gorgeous outdoor spot, relaxing Schiller Park. Boasting a pond, playground, a water fountain feature with a statue, and a community center, a stroll around this park is the perfect way to start the day. Another gorgeous spot in the area for walking is the nearby Scioto River. Columbus hosts tons of events on the river year round along what's called the Scioto Mile from WinterFest to gatherings on the green.

If you're looking for something fun to do indoors, the Wagner-Hagans Auto Museum is a great choice for car fans. This private collection is free to visit but must be toured by appointment only. The cars on display here change regularly, with many models dating back to the 1950s.