This Wisconsin Resort Transforms Its Golf Course Into A Cold-Weather Playground
Golf enthusiasts flock to the village of Kohler, Wisconsin, a hidden Midwest gem known as one of America's top golfing destinations. The town's American Club Resort is a AAA Five Diamond Resort for 30 years running and the only Forbes Five-Star hotel in Wisconsin. The championship courses at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run have hosted six majors and the 2021 Ryder Cup, making them ideal for players who want a challenge while enjoying the scenic views of Lake Michigan.
Golf isn't all that Kohler has to offer. The resort is also home to Kohler Waters Spa, the only five-star spa in Wisconsin, as well as 11 restaurants and over 20 speciality boutiques at The Shops at Woodlake. And the golf courses at the American Club Resort don't just shut down when it gets too cold to play. Over the winter, Blackwolf Run transforms into Frozen Fairways, with holiday light displays, winter sports, and fun events for the whole family to enjoy.
Kohler is a village of around 2,100 people located in Sheboygan County. It's along the Lake Michigan shore, about an hour's drive north of Milwaukee and an hour south of Green Bay, either of which serves as a convenient transportation hub for folks visiting from outside the area. It's also within easy reach of other Wisconsin winter destinations. It's a little over an hour east of Oshkosh, the underrated lakefront city popular for ice fishing and snowmobiling, or Oakfield, the quaint and affordable gateway to year-round outdoor adventure. With all of these opportunities for frosty fun so close together, it's easy to see why tourism in Wisconsin has been seeing record-setting growth in the last few years.
Kohler's winter wonderland
Frozen Fairways starts in early December and closes for the season on March 1. While the spa and shops are open daily, the wintery activities run from Thursdays through Sundays, so that's when you'll want to book your trip to get the full experience. All Frozen Fairways activities are free if you're a guest at the American Club or the Inn on Woodlake, or you can get a day pass for $15 if you're staying elsewhere.
Whenever you visit during that span, you'll have a whole host of entertainment to choose from. During the day, you can go ice skating on outdoor rinks, try your hand at curling, or hit the snow-covered links for sledding, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, or cross-country skiing. At night, you can take in the holiday light displays or enjoy s'mores and hot chocolate around an outdoor firepit. There's also live music on Friday and Saturday evenings, and scheduled daytime activities like Saturday morning guided hikes or Sunday morning cookie decorating.
Along with these ongoing activities, you can check the calendar for special events throughout the season. The week after Christmas includes loads of family-friendly events like balloon artists and a magic show. January and February feature Mahjong on Thursdays, carriage rides on Fridays, and Country Music Weekends the fourth weekend of each month. Whether you're looking for a way to stay active as a family through the winter or a romantic Valentine's Day getaway, the wintery activities in Kohler make it a destination worth considering.