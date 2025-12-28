This Wisconsin Resort Transforms Its Golf Course Into A Cold-Weather Playground

Golf enthusiasts flock to the village of Kohler, Wisconsin, a hidden Midwest gem known as one of America's top golfing destinations. The town's American Club Resort is a AAA Five Diamond Resort for 30 years running and the only Forbes Five-Star hotel in Wisconsin. The championship courses at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run have hosted six majors and the 2021 Ryder Cup, making them ideal for players who want a challenge while enjoying the scenic views of Lake Michigan.

Golf isn't all that Kohler has to offer. The resort is also home to Kohler Waters Spa, the only five-star spa in Wisconsin, as well as 11 restaurants and over 20 speciality boutiques at The Shops at Woodlake. And the golf courses at the American Club Resort don't just shut down when it gets too cold to play. Over the winter, Blackwolf Run transforms into Frozen Fairways, with holiday light displays, winter sports, and fun events for the whole family to enjoy.

Kohler is a village of around 2,100 people located in Sheboygan County. It's along the Lake Michigan shore, about an hour's drive north of Milwaukee and an hour south of Green Bay, either of which serves as a convenient transportation hub for folks visiting from outside the area. It's also within easy reach of other Wisconsin winter destinations. It's a little over an hour east of Oshkosh, the underrated lakefront city popular for ice fishing and snowmobiling, or Oakfield, the quaint and affordable gateway to year-round outdoor adventure. With all of these opportunities for frosty fun so close together, it's easy to see why tourism in Wisconsin has been seeing record-setting growth in the last few years.