Nestled Between Madison And Green Bay Is Wisconsin's Affordable Gateway Village For Outdoor Fun

There's a reason Wisconsin is experiencing record levels of visitors these days. What was once a Northern Midwest secret is becoming common knowledge: America's Dairyland is loaded with hidden gems. The state's picturesque farmland, interrupted by deep green forests, inland lakes ringed with trees, rolling vineyards, and shoreline along not one but two world-class Great Lakes, offers a level of natural beauty everyone should appreciate.

The state's populated areas are worth visiting, too. Milwaukee's stylish neighborhoods mix historic charm, river views, and walkable arts scenes, while Madison, one of the biking capitals of the Midwest, and football-crazy Green Bay all have a lot to offer. Of course, Wisconsin is also loaded with unpretentious small towns whose primary offerings are friendly people, great burgers, and access to unfettered nature. One such example is the village of Oakfield.

Located a little over an hour between both Madison and Green Bay, it's a wonderful stop in Fond du Lac County with quiet streets and year-round outdoor activities. This tiny town of just over 1,000 residents, according to the School District of Oakfield, is located smack dab in the middle of premier Wisconsin nature. There are endless opportunities for camping, hiking, swimming, fishing, or boating in the warmer months until the leaves burst with color and drift to the forest floor. In winter, you can cruise the silent trails with cross-country skis or strap on some snowshoes for the day before tucking into a cozy restaurant in the evening to warm up with a hearty meal. For those visiting Wisconsin or cruising the Upper Midwest, a swing through Oakfield and its nearby parks offers an under-the-radar, affordable escape.