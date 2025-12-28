California's Unsung City Near Sacramento Has Mouth-Watering Eats, Family-Friendly Fun, And A Charming Market

The Galt Market is without a doubt one of the most unmissable attractions in town. Open Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. it is a large open-air market with plenty of great bargains to be found. The market itself dates back to the 1950s, but today boasts over 400 different vendors with a huge selection of products to browse. From blankets to pottery, antiques to collectables, and fresh fruit to seafood, its a one-stop-shop for everything your heart desires! There's also a range of cuisines on offer, from Vietnamese to Mexican. If you can't get enough of the market atmosphere, hop in the car and head 25-minutes south to Stockton, California's affordable riverside hub with murals, markets, and trails.

There are a couple of hotels to choose from in Galt, with one of the most popular options being the Best Western Galt Inn. Rooms here start from around $73 per night, making it a budget-friendly choice with plenty of great amenities on-site, including an outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, and fitness facility.

Getting to Galt is relatively simple, which also makes it a brilliant choice of destination. Its location on Highway 99 ensures a straight-forward route for those traveling by car, and those looking to visit from out of state can fly into Sacramento International Airport, which sits around 45 minutes away. The city of Sacramento is a 30-minute car ride north of Galt, so if you don't plan on staying too long, you can always visit as a day trip during a Sacramento city break!