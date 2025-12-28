California's Unsung City Near Sacramento Has Mouth-Watering Eats, Family-Friendly Fun, And A Charming Market
If you're looking for an easy day trip from Sacramento, or a vacation spot that's down-to-earth and fun for all the family, Galt is the perfect choice. With a range of gorgeous farms dotted along the outskirts of the city, and u-pick produce stands during the harvest season, there's plenty to enjoy as a family, especially if you love spending time outdoors.
Another great option for families hoping to enjoy the fresh air while on vacation is Walker Community Park. It has large grass fields, play equipment for the little ones, on-site toilets and rental pavilions. These pavilions can be quite expensive, with full-day (10 a.m. until 6 p.m.) weekend and holiday rental at $200, and weekday rental for $150. That said, they're a great option for large family gatherings, as they have five large picnic tables each and capacity for 40 people. Those looking for even more fun outdoor things to do can enjoy a trip to the nearby Antioch, a quaint California city brimming with wildlife, arts, and recreation, located less than an hour's drive from Galt.
Galt's mouthwatering food scene
For such a small city, Galt has a truly outstanding food scene. Brewster's Kitchen & Cocktails is a top choice Californian restaurant housed in a beautiful 19th century building. They serve up delicious dishes such as Venetian apricot chicken, surf and turf, and even delectable breakfasts such as French toast. Their cozy interior paired with their creative cocktails and great wine list makes this spot a brilliant choice no matter the occasion. That said, if you're interested in seeking a spot with even more wine to indulge in, it may be worth planning a trip to Clarksburg, California's wildly underrated wine region with incredible vineyards and sips, which sits just a 35 minute drive from the city.
Another top choice is Pastosa By Lucia, a southern Italian restaurant famed for its authentic fresh pasta. With a semi-open kitchen, fresh ingredients, and down-to-earth homey atmosphere, it's a hit with guests of all ages. Be sure to sample their handmade meatballs during your visit, which are rolled fresh every day! Those hoping to taste their fresh homemade pasta can enjoy a range of shapes, such as linguine, spaghetti, and rigatoni, and pair it with any of their nine mouth-watering sauces.
Galt Market and what to know before visiting
The Galt Market is without a doubt one of the most unmissable attractions in town. Open Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. it is a large open-air market with plenty of great bargains to be found. The market itself dates back to the 1950s, but today boasts over 400 different vendors with a huge selection of products to browse. From blankets to pottery, antiques to collectables, and fresh fruit to seafood, its a one-stop-shop for everything your heart desires! There's also a range of cuisines on offer, from Vietnamese to Mexican. If you can't get enough of the market atmosphere, hop in the car and head 25-minutes south to Stockton, California's affordable riverside hub with murals, markets, and trails.
There are a couple of hotels to choose from in Galt, with one of the most popular options being the Best Western Galt Inn. Rooms here start from around $73 per night, making it a budget-friendly choice with plenty of great amenities on-site, including an outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, and fitness facility.
Getting to Galt is relatively simple, which also makes it a brilliant choice of destination. Its location on Highway 99 ensures a straight-forward route for those traveling by car, and those looking to visit from out of state can fly into Sacramento International Airport, which sits around 45 minutes away. The city of Sacramento is a 30-minute car ride north of Galt, so if you don't plan on staying too long, you can always visit as a day trip during a Sacramento city break!