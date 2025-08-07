Just Outside Of Sacramento Is California's Wildly Underrated Wine Region With Incredible Vineyards And Sips

When you think of California wine country, Napa Valley — the iconic wine destination with Tuscany vibes — is probably the first place that comes to mind. With over 400 estates tucked into a 30 mile radius, including one of California's most historic and celebrated award-winning wineries, it's no wonder that Napa is such a popular place for vino lovers. However, it's certainly not the only wine region in the Golden State.

That said, if you're planning a wine-filled retreat, but also want to avoid the crowds of Napa Valley and visit some of the most underrated vineyards in California, Clarksburg is the perfect answer. Situated about 15 miles south of Sacramento, the unsung region comprises over 15 wineries and over 7,000 acres of verdant vineyards. Set against a backdrop of sun-kissed countryside and Delta views, the region offers gracious pours of scenic beauty without being filled to the rim with thirsty tourists. From tiny tasting rooms to sprawling family vineyards, Clarksburg has an array of spots to sample from, serving award-winning wine in the heart of California. If you're craving a serene weekend getaway in wine country, the time to plan your escape to Clarksburg is now.