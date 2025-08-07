Just Outside Of Sacramento Is California's Wildly Underrated Wine Region With Incredible Vineyards And Sips
When you think of California wine country, Napa Valley — the iconic wine destination with Tuscany vibes — is probably the first place that comes to mind. With over 400 estates tucked into a 30 mile radius, including one of California's most historic and celebrated award-winning wineries, it's no wonder that Napa is such a popular place for vino lovers. However, it's certainly not the only wine region in the Golden State.
That said, if you're planning a wine-filled retreat, but also want to avoid the crowds of Napa Valley and visit some of the most underrated vineyards in California, Clarksburg is the perfect answer. Situated about 15 miles south of Sacramento, the unsung region comprises over 15 wineries and over 7,000 acres of verdant vineyards. Set against a backdrop of sun-kissed countryside and Delta views, the region offers gracious pours of scenic beauty without being filled to the rim with thirsty tourists. From tiny tasting rooms to sprawling family vineyards, Clarksburg has an array of spots to sample from, serving award-winning wine in the heart of California. If you're craving a serene weekend getaway in wine country, the time to plan your escape to Clarksburg is now.
Visit sip-worthy wineries and vineyards in Clarksburg
Clarksburg may have a pint-sized population of under 300 residents, but the tiny town is full of flavor. Nestled in the heart of town, the Old Sugar Mill is an ideal spot to start your wine tasting journey. Built in 1934 as a beet sugar refinery, the historic brick facade has 15 tasting rooms tucked inside pouring over 100 different wines — from crisp whites to full-bodied reds. On many weekends, rows of food trucks gather outside, offering delicious cuisine to pair with your vino-tasting ventures. Beyond that, guests can also enjoy live music on the second Thursday of each month during the Music at the Mill Series, or plan their visit on a Soulful Sunday to sip alongside DJs spinning old-school R&B tunes.
To drink in the scenery of Clarksburg, head west to Julietta Winery. Situated on an idyllic countryside estate, the couple-owned winery is a true oasis, pairing $15 wine flights with priceless coastal range views and awe-inspiring sunsets. Nestle into their tasting room, or raise a glass on their outdoor patio overlooking green grass and rolling vineyards.
For a unique wine-tasting experience, hop on the Sacramento River Cruise to sip and sail. Departing from the Clarksburg Marina, the two-hour boat cruise offers delicious wine and beer tasting excursions paired with local cheeses and charcuterie. The private cruises must be booked in advance, and run three times a day, seven days a week. Carrying up to six guests, they also offer a tequila tasting cruise — in case you're looking to mix it up.
Eat and stay in near Clarksburg
If your appetite is larger than the size of a charcuterie board, the Clarksburg region offers an array of dining options to complement your journey. Tucked into a historic general store in Clarksburg, Husick's By Forester serves delicious pizzas and tasty sandwiches on fresh focaccia bread — alongside local wines and brews, of course. Meanwhile, Dinky Diner is a charming shingle-adorned food truck by the Sacramento River, offering classic burgers and hot dogs for a casual bite.
For a fine dining experience, travel further north to Scott's Seafood on the River. Boasting an extensive selection of regional and international wines, the riverside restaurant's dinner menu flourishes in sophisticated surf and turf dishes. On the weekends, their hearty brunch menu is the perfect way to kick off a full day of wine-tasting. You can also venture into Sacramento to explore the best of California's underrated farm-to-fork foodie capital.
For overnight retreats, the Clarksburg area offers a small but mighty selection of hotels to choose from. In nearby Elk Grove — a lively city on the edge of California wine country with a revitalized downtown — you can book a comfortable stay at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites. Otherwise, you can nestle into the Freeport Wine Country Inn — an idyllic inn four miles north of Clarksburg with cozy farmhouse-style rooms and an on-site bistro.