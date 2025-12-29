This US National Park Is The Best To Visit In Winter (And It's Not Everglades Or Death Valley)

News flash: Yellowstone National Park is open all winter, (even NPS enthusiasts may not know this). The name "Yellowstone" conjures images of warm-weather hikes, yet you can ski and snowshoe its 1,100 miles of established trails. We think of thermally-heated "mudpots," but they continue to steam and bubble through the snow. We imagine photographing herds of bison tromping through grasslands, yet these mammals are well adapted to cold weather, as are bighorn sheep, moose, and pronghorn, which roam the snowy bluffs all winter long. There are good reasons why the best times of year to visit Yellowstone National Park may be spring and early fall, but for snow-loving cold-weather adventurers, Yellowstone is the top destination.

In fact, after surveying esteemed travel experts, Travel+ Leisure recently recognized it as the best national park to visit in winter — and AAA agrees, naming it on its Top 7 best national parks in winter in 2024. This may come as a surprise, as many of us think of warm-climate destinations like Death Valley National Park in Nevada or Everglades National Park in Florida, as they're especially pleasant in the cooler months. Yellowstone, though, personifies the season. Cold, vast, and blanketed in white powder, this is the national park for people who want to experience a winter wonderland.

Note that "best" doesn't mean "most-visited." The most popular parks in winter include Joshua Tree, Lake Mead, and the Grand Canyon, destinations with milder climates that attract millions of tourists between November and April. A frozen Yellowstone comes with challenges, but for many visitors, fewer folks is a boon: You can feel like you have these 2.2 million acres of protected land all to yourself, the peacefulness enhanced by a quiet natural landscape covered in picturesque snow and ice.