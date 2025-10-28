What You Should Know Before Camping In Yellowstone National Park

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Yellowstone National Park sprawls across 2.2 million acres of land spanning three U.S. states: Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. It sits atop the Yellowstone Caldera, a supervolcano born from a cataclysmic eruption some 640,000 years ago. Volcanic plateaus rise between the jagged peaks of the Absaroka and Gallatin ranges, while forests of lodgepole pine blanket their slopes. It's a vast wilderness of canyons, rivers, and bison thundering across meadows, while geysers shoot to the skies, and steam vents rise through cracks in the earth.

Native American tribes lived and hunted these lands long before the wagon trains creaked westward. They tracked elk and other game through the valleys and forests and gathered at thermal springs for ceremonies. In 1872, driven by a desire to preserve its geothermal wonders, President Ulysses S. Grant declared Yellowstone a national park — a bold idea that no country had ever attempted. Just over a hundred years later, Yellowstone was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Nowadays, ribbons of asphalt and regulated campgrounds funnel millions of visitors through controlled corridors every year. Other than that, the wilderness remains untouched, and there are lists of rules as long as your arm to ensure things stay that way. However, these rules don't only protect the wilderness; they also safeguard visitors. This park is full of wild animals, dangerous ones tourists should never approach, and pets must always be kept on a leash — for their own protection as much as anything else. In fact, taking your pet everywhere is one of the most common mistakes people make in the park. Drones are banned to maintain clear skies for birds of prey and ensure the profound silence of the park is uninterrupted, and there are many other essentials that you must know before visiting Yellowstone. Here are a few of the more important ones.