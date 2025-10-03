Why Yellowstone Ranks Among The National Parks With America's Highest Death Rates

Many travel to national parks to observe wildlife in their untouched habitats. River otters and pikas are among the adorable animals tourists might spot at Yellowstone. But visitors should also be aware that the destination is on the list of national parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear — this means precautions are in order.

Sharing a space with large animals such as black and grizzly bears, elk, and bison requires a high degree of awareness and alertness. Park officials also warn about animals that may seem calm, like the mighty bison, but are actually responsible for more animal-to-human injuries than any other wildlife in Yellowstone. The National Park Service recommends keeping a minimum of 25 yards between you and elk and bison, with at least 100 yards between you and bears, wolves, and cougars. While attacks on humans are rare, when they do occur, it's often because visitors were not following the park's safety recommendations, like hiking solo. Since 1970, 91% of documented bear attacks targeted solo hikers or groups of only two people.

Nature has a lot to give, much of which should be respected and protected. That said, natural hazards aren't Yellowstone's most common cause of fatalities. Park officials report that traffic-related accidents are the most common cause of injury or death in the reserve, occurring when visitors park where they should not, or do not respect the speed limit in place. Before your visit, read up on how to protect yourself, fellow visitors, and best practices to avoid violent encounters and disrupting animals.