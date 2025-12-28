The Dollar Tree Item For Convenient Dish Drying While Camping With Limited Table Space

The mesh laundry bag is not only unique, serving a new purpose than what it was originally created for, but it's also practical — and, campers agree! On a Boundary Waters Canoe Area forum, where people share their camping tips at the Minnesota grounds, many users say the mesh bag is super functional, keeps everything together, and can even serve the purpose for drying clothes soon after.

A Reddit thread, however, had a bit of mixed reviews. While one camper asked about people's experience with the mesh laundry bag, many were worried that the excess soapy water was being rinsed out into a lake — so, be sure to find a branch that isn't hanging over a stream. Users particularly like that it's easy to pack, and it has multiple uses. One of the users mentioned he puts his beers in the bag, dunks it in a cold lake, and weighs it down with rocks to keep his brews cold without floating away. Truly, it's a clever way to maximize efficiency and minimize bulk.

Luckily, we have even more camping tips to make your trip easier too, like how you can make your own sink with other easy DIY hacks.