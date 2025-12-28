The Dollar Tree Item For Convenient Dish Drying While Camping With Limited Table Space
If you're a camping enthusiast, chances are, you also try to eliminate products that will harm the environment by making choices like bringing dishes instead of paper products. Except, washing your dishes can be a problem if you don't have a large table space — but luckily, there's a Dollar Tree hack that can make your camping experience smoother. Buy a mesh laundry bag, zip up your wet, clean dishes, and hang the mesh bag to a tree. Your dishes don't touch the ground, all of the water drips out of the bag (making it easier to air dry), and the mesh bag is paper thin for packing; furthermore, you're utilizing nature in it's truest form.
For $1.25, you can buy a pack of three bags, giving you ample space to separate your dishes. It's more cost effective than other items sold on online stores, like Amazon, where some of the cheaper mesh bags were listed for $5.99. Plus, knowing it's really for laundry adds to the DIY fun, improving your outdoor experience in an innovative way.
What people are saying about the mesh bag hack
The mesh laundry bag is not only unique, serving a new purpose than what it was originally created for, but it's also practical — and, campers agree! On a Boundary Waters Canoe Area forum, where people share their camping tips at the Minnesota grounds, many users say the mesh bag is super functional, keeps everything together, and can even serve the purpose for drying clothes soon after.
A Reddit thread, however, had a bit of mixed reviews. While one camper asked about people's experience with the mesh laundry bag, many were worried that the excess soapy water was being rinsed out into a lake — so, be sure to find a branch that isn't hanging over a stream. Users particularly like that it's easy to pack, and it has multiple uses. One of the users mentioned he puts his beers in the bag, dunks it in a cold lake, and weighs it down with rocks to keep his brews cold without floating away. Truly, it's a clever way to maximize efficiency and minimize bulk.
