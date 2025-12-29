This Beloved Google Maps Feature Is Making A Comeback Just In Time For Ski Vacations

'Tis the season for ski vacations. If you've long been a fan of carving powder at the world's mountain resorts, chances are you sorely missed a surprisingly absent Google Maps feature during the 2024/25 ski season. Google removed ski trail maps back in October 2024, much to the chagrin of Google Maps users across the country, but lo and behold, the feature is back in action for the 2025/26 season. It couldn't have come at a better time, with many people gearing up for a ski vacation at places like Whitefish, Jay Peak, and Timberline Lodge, just three of America's best underrated skiing destinations.

It seems Google has listened to the people on this one, bringing back ski trail maps in response to an online petition with almost 3,000 signatures. The petition called out the removal of ski lifts, slopes, and cable cars as a decision that "disrupts the daily lives of mountain dwellers and hampers tourism," putting the economies and livelihoods of mountain communities around the world at risk. The petition's high number of signatures has demonstrated the importance of these features enough for Google to start rolling out ski information for resorts again.

"We heard from many people who missed having ski information on Google Maps, so we're bringing ski lifts and trails back this winter," a Google spokesperson told Powder. "You'll see up-to-date ski information starting with popular resorts across North America and Europe." However, this rollout means that not all ski resorts will have updated trail and lift maps right away. Some may not even be ready for this current season.