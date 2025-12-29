DIY A Camping Handwashing Station With These Dollar Tree Essentials

Dollar Tree hacks can be game changers for your travels, from this shower cap camping hack to this lifesaving disaster kit. Keeping away the germs can be difficult when you're co-sleeping with Mother Nature, but you can set yourself up for success and clean hands with a quick trip to the dollar store. We looked at "CampToks" of this trending hack on TikTok, and after seeing several variations of this hack, we came up with our own, more eco-friendly version.

Heaving a gallon or more of water can be difficult for anyone, especially with tiny sticky s'mores fingers. Instead, store the water in a refillable, squeezable condiment bottle. They come in packs of two at Dollar Tree, so you can use the other bottle to store your soap. While it's tempting to buy that dollar store hand soap, the planet will appreciate if you spend a little more on a cleanser that's biodegradable and free of phthalates, sulfates and parabens, like Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile-Magic Soap. The unscented option will deter wildlife, but we also love the peppermint.