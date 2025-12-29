DIY A Camping Handwashing Station With These Dollar Tree Essentials
Dollar Tree hacks can be game changers for your travels, from this shower cap camping hack to this lifesaving disaster kit. Keeping away the germs can be difficult when you're co-sleeping with Mother Nature, but you can set yourself up for success and clean hands with a quick trip to the dollar store. We looked at "CampToks" of this trending hack on TikTok, and after seeing several variations of this hack, we came up with our own, more eco-friendly version.
Heaving a gallon or more of water can be difficult for anyone, especially with tiny sticky s'mores fingers. Instead, store the water in a refillable, squeezable condiment bottle. They come in packs of two at Dollar Tree, so you can use the other bottle to store your soap. While it's tempting to buy that dollar store hand soap, the planet will appreciate if you spend a little more on a cleanser that's biodegradable and free of phthalates, sulfates and parabens, like Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile-Magic Soap. The unscented option will deter wildlife, but we also love the peppermint.
Setting up your station
Every washing station needs a dryer. You can save trees and money with a reusable hand towel from Dollar Tree, which you can put in the towel rotation back at home, too. If you opt for the convenience of paper towels (also available at Dollar Tree), it's important to adhere to Leave No Trace guidelines. This Dollar Tree cereal container hack makes a great mini-trash can for any residual hand washing waste.
Now that you have all of the necessary items, it's time to set up your station. Place the squeeze bottles and towel on a Dollar Tree serving tray to ensure a secure, flat surface, placing the mini-trash can next to the tray or beneath it. Set it up on the picnic table, the tailgate of your truck, or any other flat surface you can find. Why not just bring hand sanitizer, which you can also get at Dollar Tree? While this option works in a pinch, the CDC says washing hands with water and soap is more effective. Those truly on a quest to keep those campers happy should check out these other DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure.