Georgia's Scenic City Near The Florida Border Has Lakes, Camping, And Peaceful Vibes
Just minutes beyond the state line between Georgia and Florida is the tiny, idyllic town of Lake Park. This peaceful spot is just under two hours from the trendy college city of Tallahassee and between three and four hours southwest of Savannah International Airport. With a population that hasn't even crossed four figures and an area of less than 2 square miles, it wouldn't be surprising if Lake Park never made it on to your radar. Yet, this tiny town packs a punch, with easy lake access, small-town charm, and plenty of camping.
Lake Park is mostly a small, residential, and suburban area, but it doubles as a tourist attraction because of its proximity to several lakes. In fact, the town gets its name from more than 20 lakes in and around it. These are naturally occurring sinkhole lakes, formed by rainwater eroding limestone deposits in the ground. The area's temperate climate makes it a year-round destination for outdoor activities, with fishing being particularly popular, although residents also take advantage of the warm and sparkling waters to enjoy swimming and boating.
This scenic city is known as the Georgia-Florida Gateway, thanks to its easy access to the border between the two states. Its location makes the town a great base to explore southern Georgia and Florida. There are several small motels and bed-and-breakfast places in town or in nearby Valdosta, a peaceful college town with great food and art.
Enjoy lakeside activities in Lake Park
While many of Lake Park's lakes are private property, Grassy Pond and Long Pond are open to the public. Of the two, Long Pond is the bigger and more convenient spot, as it's located within town limits. It's a haven for fishing, with crappie, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, flathead catfish, and much more available for anglers to try their hands at. Visitors can also stay in one of the rustic, cozy cabins at Lake Park 4-H Campground, right beside Long Pond. However, keep in mind that some reviews have mentioned that a few cabins are in dire need of repair and maintenance.
For RV camping, you'll want to go to Lake Park RV and Campground, a more well-equipped campsite near Saddlebags Pond. While it is better equipped, this campsite is by no means a luxury resort. In fact, its extremely natural setting is part of its charm. The campsite features pull-through RV parking sites, shower houses, a pool, and a 3-acre pond for paddle boating and fishing. It also has its own set of semi-domesticated animals running around, like baby Muscovy ducklings and goats.
For a more serene, quiet spot on the outskirts of town, head over to Grassy Pond, a campground with lakeside recreation like fishing and boating. The newly renovated campground features several cabins, cottages, and RV sites. It's also a great overnight resting spot for those heading to Florida.
Other things to do in and around Lake Park
While Lake Park's main draw is its shimmering lakes, another aspect of the town that visitors and residents alike enjoy is its food. Lake Park has a lot of places to eat for such a small town, from local businesses to popular chains like Chick-fil-A and Dairy Queen. By far the most popular restaurant — rated 4.1 on TripAdvisor — is the Farmhouse Restaurant, a classic American diner with good, fuss-free, and affordable meals. Other options in Lake Park include the underrated El Cazador Express, a Mexican restaurant along US-41 on the way to the Florida border, and the Fish Net, another diner specializing in seafood.
But it isn't just eateries that add to Lake Park's character. The town also has some surprisingly attractive shopping. The main shopping destination in town is the Farmhouse Antique Mall. With multiple vendors across 15,000 square feet, the store offers everything from crockery and toys to clothing and home decor. "They have more rare housewares, books, furniture, pictures, knives... etc. than anyplace else in Lowndes," mentioned one reviewer on TripAdvisor.
For the more adventurous-minded, you can drive almost two hours east to Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, the South's largest wilderness area, that is home to thousands of wild bears and crocodiles . There, you can go boating and fishing, but if living the wild lifestyle isn't for you, you can always rent a cozy cottage along the calm lakes of Lake Park and bunker down for a few days of relaxation. This Airbnb cottage goes for around $450 per night and sits right on the lake, including access to a private beach.