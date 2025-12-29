Georgia's Scenic City Near The Florida Border Has Lakes, Camping, And Peaceful Vibes

Just minutes beyond the state line between Georgia and Florida is the tiny, idyllic town of Lake Park. This peaceful spot is just under two hours from the trendy college city of Tallahassee and between three and four hours southwest of Savannah International Airport. With a population that hasn't even crossed four figures and an area of less than 2 square miles, it wouldn't be surprising if Lake Park never made it on to your radar. Yet, this tiny town packs a punch, with easy lake access, small-town charm, and plenty of camping.

Lake Park is mostly a small, residential, and suburban area, but it doubles as a tourist attraction because of its proximity to several lakes. In fact, the town gets its name from more than 20 lakes in and around it. These are naturally occurring sinkhole lakes, formed by rainwater eroding limestone deposits in the ground. The area's temperate climate makes it a year-round destination for outdoor activities, with fishing being particularly popular, although residents also take advantage of the warm and sparkling waters to enjoy swimming and boating.

This scenic city is known as the Georgia-Florida Gateway, thanks to its easy access to the border between the two states. Its location makes the town a great base to explore southern Georgia and Florida. There are several small motels and bed-and-breakfast places in town or in nearby Valdosta, a peaceful college town with great food and art.