New York's State Park On Long Island Offers Coastal Camping And A Beautiful Beach
When you think about New York, it's unlikely that your first thought is centered on idyllic coastal stretches and soul-soothing outdoor adventures. For good reason, "The City That Never Sleeps" will always be more associated with big buildings, big pizzas, iconic big band singers, and baseball than beach camping. Thanks to the presence of Hither Hills State Park, though, people who enjoy getting outside and spending a night sleeping beneath the stars will find much to love if they're willing to leave the skyscrapers and subway behind.
Situated at the eastern end of Long Island, not far from the bohemian hamlet of Montauk, this 1,755-acre park serves up a dreamy blend of recreation and relaxation. Whether you're pulled in by Hither Hills' panoramic picnic spots, playgrounds, and playing fields, or its scenic stretch of sand, nature trails, and freshwater fishing lake, you'll have a good time here. Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple? Look no further.
Coastal camping in Hither Hills State Park
One of the coolest things about choosing to camp in Hither Hills State Park is that, for anyone coming from Manhattan at least, it's a relatively accessible way to connect with nature. Found just over 100 miles from both the beating heart of New York City and John F. Kennedy International Airport, it represents a golden opportunity to gaze up at stars and fall soundly asleep to the relaxing noise of Atlantic Ocean waves lapping against the shore.
Whether you're heading to Hither Hills State Park in an RV, a regular family vehicle with a tent packed in the trunk, or one of those affordable pop-up campers that blend the best of both worlds, you'll have a big 189-site campground to make the most of here. Do keep in mind that while the actual park is open from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the camping season here only runs from April to November.
Driving a car? There's a $10 entrance fee to access Hither Hill State Park. This fee goes up to $35 for buses. The actual camping reservation fees can set you back anywhere between $33 and $74, depending on whether you're a resident of New York and if you're visiting on a weekday or a weekend. Get organized with your bookings to avoid disappointment.
Getting outside in Hither Hills State Park
Love getting active out in nature? Hither Hills State Park serves up a veritable feast on this front. From hiking, hunting, and horseback riding to biking, boating, and sport fishing, there's more than enough here to keep even the most energetic visitors occupied for the entirety of their stay. Thanks — in large part — to the presence of a 2-mile beach, there's even plenty of space for the surfers, swimmers, and stand-up paddle boarders of this world to come down and enjoy themselves.
If you plan to fish at some point during your stay, either on the beach or at the fishing pond, just make sure you're in possession of the relevant permit. To obtain a permit that allows you to sport fish at night in these parts will cost you either $35 or $60, depending on where your driver's license is registered (it's cheaper for New Yorkers). Hunters, meanwhile, will need to have a valid New York State hunting license, a federal waterfowl permit if relevant, and be up to speed on local restrictions and regulations.
The headline act of Hither Hills State Park — when it comes to outdoorsy fun — is surely Walking Dunes Trail. Running right alongside Napeague Harbor, this captivating looped route serves up a distance of 2.8 miles and an elevation gain of about 60 feet. Buffeted by the wind, the trail's dunes are moving roughly 3.5 inches a year like giant sandy waves in slow motion. It should take you about an hour to complete the trail, but with so many coastal birds to admire along the way, there's no need to rush. Bring your binoculars with you, and take your time. Once you've finished with Hither Hills and have decided it's about time to head back to the busy streets of New York City, consider breaking up your journey with a visit to the walkable waterfront of Port Jefferson.