New York's State Park On Long Island Offers Coastal Camping And A Beautiful Beach

Love getting active out in nature? Hither Hills State Park serves up a veritable feast on this front. From hiking, hunting, and horseback riding to biking, boating, and sport fishing, there's more than enough here to keep even the most energetic visitors occupied for the entirety of their stay. Thanks — in large part — to the presence of a 2-mile beach, there's even plenty of space for the surfers, swimmers, and stand-up paddle boarders of this world to come down and enjoy themselves.

If you plan to fish at some point during your stay, either on the beach or at the fishing pond, just make sure you're in possession of the relevant permit. To obtain a permit that allows you to sport fish at night in these parts will cost you either $35 or $60, depending on where your driver's license is registered (it's cheaper for New Yorkers). Hunters, meanwhile, will need to have a valid New York State hunting license, a federal waterfowl permit if relevant, and be up to speed on local restrictions and regulations.

The headline act of Hither Hills State Park — when it comes to outdoorsy fun — is surely Walking Dunes Trail. Running right alongside Napeague Harbor, this captivating looped route serves up a distance of 2.8 miles and an elevation gain of about 60 feet. Buffeted by the wind, the trail's dunes are moving roughly 3.5 inches a year like giant sandy waves in slow motion. It should take you about an hour to complete the trail, but with so many coastal birds to admire along the way, there's no need to rush. Bring your binoculars with you, and take your time. Once you've finished with Hither Hills and have decided it's about time to head back to the busy streets of New York City, consider breaking up your journey with a visit to the walkable waterfront of Port Jefferson.