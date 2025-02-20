'Long Island's Hidden Treasure' Is A Walkable Waterfront Village Combining Beauty And History

Long Island is lined with picturesque towns, from cute harborside burgs to Atlantic beach towns, some of which are surf meccas with consistent waves. There's a lot of history to explore all over this island, which stretches 118 miles eastward from New York City to Montauk on the far tip. The island shelters the shores of Connecticut, forming the protected Long Island Sound. The Sound is a hub of boating and shipping, and the little towns along its shores have vibrant maritime histories.

From Port Washington, just east of the City, to beautiful, uncrowded hidden gems like Northport, the towns along Long Island Sound keep surprising. About halfway down its length, you'll find "Long Island's hidden treasure." At least, that's how Port Jefferson describes itself.

Port Jeff, as the locals say, is located about 60 miles east of Manhattan on a protected harbor that's always been popular for boaters. The waterfront village is dominated by a ferry terminal connecting you to Connecticut, plus a marina for small boats and yachts. Several streets nearby are lined with shops, restaurants, bars, and cafes. And, perhaps most surprisingly, parks offer some peaceful sandy beaches with beautiful views of the Sound.