Georgia's Walkable Atlanta Neighborhood Is An Artsy Escape With Charming Architecture And Cafés
Atlanta is filled with interesting neighborhoods that offer a different take on why the city is such a top destination. If you're into all things food, the lively Poncey-Highland neighborhood with a thriving food scene is perfect. If the vibe leans towards the arts, vintage shops, and bars, Little Five offers all this and more. But if your interests lie in historic architectural beauty, Inman Park is the best neighborhood for you. Inman Park has a rich history as the first planned garden suburb of Atlanta. It's known for its architecture, but tourists and locals are also drawn to its green spaces, murals, and cafés.
You'll find Inman Park nestled in the heart of Atlanta's Eastside. To get here, it's about a 15-minute drive from Peachtree Street downtown. You can also take the MARTA train or bus to the Inman Park/Reynoldstown station. Once you're here, it's easy enough to walk around to get from one place to another. Inman Park currently has a Walk Score of 87, making it the fifth most walkable neighborhood in Atlanta.
The neighborhood is also a part of the Atlanta Beltline's network of trails, eateries, and parks, as the Eastside Trail passes through Inman Park's Krog District. Take a leisurely walk through the neighborhood and catalogue the stunning Victorian-style homes that adorn the residential area. Throughout, there are a couple of spots in the neighborhood where you can snap a photo featuring amazing works of local artists. On Elizabeth Street, you'll find murals like the Inman Park Festival 50th anniversary mural and the iconic Welcome to Inman Park butterfly mural, just a short walk from each other.
How to explore Inman Park's art and architecture
A day of walking through the neighborhood will give you a glimpse of the art and architecture that shines a light on Inman Park's personality. One of the most popular spots is the Krog Street Tunnel. The corridor gained popularity as it's frequented by cyclists embarking on the Eastside Trail. It connects the neighborhoods of Inman Park and Cabbagetown, and it's filled to the brim with vibrant graffiti that's constantly changing with different works.
For a total celebration of the arts and the community, the Inman Park Festival is a can't-miss opportunity. It holds the title of Atlanta's largest all-volunteer festival, per its website. Get ready to enjoy events like an arts and crafts show, a colorful parade, the Inman Park Dance Festival, or Theatre Night. Make sure to visit the booths at the Street Market, where more than 260 vendors gather with crafts, antiques, and handmade goods.
If you're interested in historic architecture, the Tour of Homes provides the perfect opportunity to see iconic houses in Inman Park for yourself. The self-guided tour takes you through styles and architecture ranging from Victorian houses, bungalows, American Foursquares, small houses, classic revivals, and more.
Where to eat in Inman Park
Along with the Krog Street Tunnel, the Krog Street Market is also a hotspot in Inman Park. You'll surely find something to satisfy your cravings inside the food hall with a wide variety of local and international cuisines on offer. Go for Vietnamese food at Pho Nam, enjoy Tex-Mex at Superica, or try the Michelin Bib Gourmand-rated joint Fred's Meat and Bread. There are also some options that focus on craft beers, like Brewdog. The market was even ranked as the third-best food hall in the country for 2025 by readers of USA TODAY's 10Best.
There are plenty of cafés to enjoy in Inman Park, as well. About a five-minute walk from the market, you'll find Revolution Doughnuts and Coffee, the perfect place to start your day, with all doughs, glazes, and fillings made from scratch. On Elizabeth Street, Bread and Butterfly is another breakfast option. The aesthetics evoke the feelings of a European café and bistro, with a menu featuring fresh ingredients and international cuisine. A Google reviewer states, "This spot delivered on all fronts — the food was absolutely delicious (the biscuit is a must-try!), and the cocktails were just as impressive." For a quick stop, Harbor Coffee is also on this street, only a two-minute walk away.