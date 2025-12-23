Say Goodbye To Rental Car Headaches With These Smarter Options

Transportation is an important factor to consider when traveling to less walkable cities, especially if you want to see more of your destination. You can rule out a travel company's group tour options by renting a car and creating your own itinerary — except rental car companies almost always come with caveats that create more headaches than solutions, like wondering if insurance is worth it or choosing a company that doesn't have bad reviews. Public transportation is an option depending on where you go, but if you want the freedom of having a car, there are even craftier services available across the globe that sidestep much of the challenges you'll encounter when going through a traditional car rental company, offering easier pickup options, flexibility, and accessible booking.

With alternative rental car services and apps, the power is back in the hands of the driver. You don't have to worry about confusing policies and workarounds when issues occur, such as getting blacklisted for involving credit card companies in rental disputes. Instead, you can control your rental and retain a record of your history rather than relying on a rental company's computer system. From Turo to Getaround, there are smarter options on the horizon to consider when traveling within the United States or overseas.