3 Car Rental Companies Ranked As America's Worst (And Their Bad Reviews Back It Up)

Renting a car can be a pain for a wide variety of reasons. It can be costly (although Costco can unexpectedly save travelers on car rentals) and you could very well end up with a vehicle that you didn't select. Not to mention being hit by hidden fees and deposits you might not realize were part of the deal until you arrive at the counter or receive the bill. But not all car rental companies are created equally. The J.D. Power 2025 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study points out that some care rental companies are better and others have room for improvement.

The study was conducted over a one-year period and used a 1,000-point scale to determine overall customer satisfaction. J.D. Power revealed 13 of the best and the worst car-rental companies in the country based on factors like trust, value for price, and more. The top three include Enterprise, which received 734 points, followed by National Car Rental with 721 points (the company has previously scored top marks across the board), while Advantage Rent a Car and Sixt both earned 711 points.

On the other hand, Payless, Fox Rent A Car, and Dollar Car Rental were ranked as the bottom three. Dig a little deeper beyond this study and it's not hard to see why. If you sift through reviews on websites like Yelp, ConsumerAffairs, Trustpilot, and others, you'll discover the nitty gritty of why these companies have been left in the dust.