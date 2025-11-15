Is It Ever Worth It To Buy Extra Rental Car Insurance?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether or not to rent a car is a hot topic among many travelers, especially those looking to cut costs while maximizing their time on the ground. While car rentals can certainly add to travel expenses, it's often still worth it to rent a car at an airport or search elsewhere rather than rely solely on public transportation. This is especially true when visiting national parks or nature reserves outside city centers, where taxis and rideshare apps, while available, offer less flexibility for travelers who prefer exploring at their own pace and can rack up a steep bill.

For visitors who choose to rent a car, renters' insurance is highly recommended among travel experts. However, there are usually a few different insurance plans to choose from, and picking the right one can be confusing. Insurance can significantly increase the total cost, especially on deals advertising super-low daily rental rates, but it's ultimately worth it if an accident happens. Make sure to read the fine print and ask questions about anything that isn't clear.

In a nutshell, basic car rental insurance typically covers damage to the car in the event of a collision and may also apply if any of your valuables are stolen from the vehicle. It might also cover medical expenses in the event of an injury. Extra car rental insurance is typically offered as an add-on and can further reduce your deductible or extend coverage if the rental car is damaged or your personal items are stolen.