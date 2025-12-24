Rick Steves' Easy Tip Could Save Your Bag From Being Pickpocketed In Europe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Throwing a coin over your shoulder at the Trevi Fountain, grinning at the camera in front of the Eiffel Tower, and strolling down Las Ramblas in Barcelona — these are some of the most-awaited tourist experiences a first-time traveler has on their European vacation itinerary. Unfortunately, these are also awaited events for pickpockets, who are lurking in the shadows ready to rain down on your holiday parade. In fact, on a recent appearance on

BBC Morning Live

, ex-detective Rebecca Mason singled out Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Prague, and Lisbon as some of the most pickpocketed cities in Europe.

Don't feel bad if you've fallen victim to pickpocketing, though — it happens to the best of us. Even Rick Steves, who has been to Europe more times than we can count, has fallen victim to such an unfortunate event, losing his driver's license, two credit cards, and cash to a Parisian metro pickpocket. But Steves turned this misfortune into a valuable tip worth adding to your ultimate survival guide for a European vacation: Loop your bag strap around yourself or your chair leg to ward off any pickpocketing attempts. "Thieves want to quickly separate you from your valuables, so even a minor obstacle can be an effective deterrent," Steves explains on his blog.

So, the next time you're strolling down a European shopping street, double-loop your bag strap around your wrist or thread it into your belt loop. If you're setting your bag next to you in a restaurant, take the time to wind your bag's strap around your leg or chair leg. This extra resistance to getting your bag swiped is enough to give potential pickpockets pause, and it will buy you a few seconds to make a scene and hopefully scare the thief away before they get into your belongings.