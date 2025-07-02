Trendy Travel Essentials That Are All The Rage For 2025

If you're traveling internationally, you're probably going to end up watching TV on your personal airplane seat screen at some point. While most airlines generally offer complimentary headphones or earbuds these days, it's no longer something you can take for granted. Especially given Delta's recent decision to roll back their earbud distribution for economy passengers as a measure to reduce both their costs and some of the waste the airline generates from passengers who treat the cheap earbuds as disposable.

Even when passengers receive earbuds for the flight, the quality tends to be pretty lackluster compared to what most folks are accustomed to. And if you're stuck in a cramped airline seat for eight hours or longer, graduating from those tinny, mass-produced dollar-store headphones to the tasty surround sound of your trusty AirPods can make all the difference. While some of the newer planes have Bluetooth built into their screens, most don't offer this yet, which is why many passengers say it's worthwhile to invest in a quality Bluetooth adapter like AirFly.

The AirFly Pro 2.0 is a viral product that lets passengers easily pair up to two sets of headphones to their monitor, which means you and your travel buddy can watch the same show. Many passengers call AirFly a "game-changer," with one Reddit user reporting, "I'm on my second AirFly Pro. And I'll buy a 3rd the next time I leave it on the plane." You can pick up an AirFly Pro 2.0 for $59.99 from Twelve South.