The Packing Essential Favored By Fashionable Travelers Keeps Clothes Looking Fresh All Trip Long

There's nothing worse than unpacking your bags when you arrive on vacation only to be greeted by a host of wrinkled clothes. Especially if you are in a destination like Italy — where there are plenty of clothing etiquette rules to be aware of, elevated fashions are a must, and unsightly wrinkles will certainly make you stand out for all the wrong reasons. Of course, you can try packing hacks to keep your clothes wrinkle-free, but if you don't want to risk finding your favorite dress unwearable after you pull it out of your suitcase, it's best to come armed with a secret weapon.

Most fashionistas know that a travel garment steamer is a packing list essential. Not only does steaming get rid of wrinkles, but it can also remove bacteria and eliminate odors — making it your best friend when you are on the road and don't have access to or the time for dry cleaning. Luckily, a travel steamer can save the day without breaking the bank. And making the list of the best travel steamers according to Vogue is the Nesugar Portable Handheld Garment Steamer.

Currently selling on Amazon for just $49.99, the travel steamer has earned a 4.2-star rating across nearly 2,500 reviews. Weighing in at less than a pound, the steamer features a slim design that can slip into any bag without taking up too much space. Even if you are a steaming novice, it couldn't be easier to operate thanks to a one-button control and heating time of just 15 seconds. Better yet, the steamer also promises 10 minutes of continuous steaming and has a rotating head to get the perfect steaming angle.