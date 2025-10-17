Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free With This Easy Packing Method You'll Swear By
Packing is one of those chores everyone dreads. Sure, it means a weekend getaway or long vacation is on the horizon, but the process itself is a pain. And nothing makes it worse than opening your suitcase on arrival to find your favorite dress or shirt wrinkled beyond saving. You're also not alone in this frustration. Traditional folding and even rolling can leave hard creases that only an iron (or a hotel hairdryer in desperation) can fix, and let's be real, who wants to iron on vacation? This is where the bundle wrapping method will become your new best friend.
What is this promise of no ironing, you ask? Well, the bundle method is a surprisingly simple trick that keeps your clothes smooth and neat, no matter how long the flight is, or even if you're traveling America's most scenic road trip. The idea is all about wrapping all the clothes you're packing around a soft core, usually underwear, socks, or even a soft laptop case, and layering everything from the largest, most tailored items to the smallest.
Here's how it works: you start by laying out your largest (think blazers or dress shirts) and most wrinkle-prone items flat, alternating directions as you go, with sleeves hanging out to the sides. Then, layer on pants and long dresses on top of the sleeves. Next, add slightly smaller items like skirts, shirts, and tops, alternating these as well. At the center, tuck in your softer clothes or travel essentials, and then carefully roll everything around that "core."
Why you should try the bundle wrapping packing method
The result is a neat package where each garment is cushioned and supported by the next, meaning fewer sharp folds and way less wrinkling. Another positive of this method is the space you'll save, which we all know is everything if you're traveling with carry-on only (have you seen the top carry-on luggage pick for 2025?). Because everything is layered and wrapped together, your clothes compress into a snug package that fits neatly into your bag. Say goodbye to overstuffing or sitting on your suitcase to zip it shut. You can even bring a little extra without crossing into checked luggage territory.
This method can also make the second-worst chore easier: unpacking. Just unzip your case, lift the bundle into a drawer or onto a bed, and unwrap pieces as you need them. It works for long trips, short getaways, or even business travel (no more ironing shirts or suit pants). At the same time, keep in mind that this method may not be ideal if you'll be moving locations often, since you'd have to rewrap the bundle many times. However, the bundle keeps delicate items protected and makes it so you don't have to dig around to find something — you'll just remove everything at once when you get to your destination. Say goodbye to frantic ironing and hello to stress-free travel. Who knows, maybe soon you'll actually look forward to packing (well, almost).