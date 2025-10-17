Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free With This Easy Packing Method You'll Swear By

Packing is one of those chores everyone dreads. Sure, it means a weekend getaway or long vacation is on the horizon, but the process itself is a pain. And nothing makes it worse than opening your suitcase on arrival to find your favorite dress or shirt wrinkled beyond saving. You're also not alone in this frustration. Traditional folding and even rolling can leave hard creases that only an iron (or a hotel hairdryer in desperation) can fix, and let's be real, who wants to iron on vacation? This is where the bundle wrapping method will become your new best friend.

What is this promise of no ironing, you ask? Well, the bundle method is a surprisingly simple trick that keeps your clothes smooth and neat, no matter how long the flight is, or even if you're traveling America's most scenic road trip. The idea is all about wrapping all the clothes you're packing around a soft core, usually underwear, socks, or even a soft laptop case, and layering everything from the largest, most tailored items to the smallest.

Here's how it works: you start by laying out your largest (think blazers or dress shirts) and most wrinkle-prone items flat, alternating directions as you go, with sleeves hanging out to the sides. Then, layer on pants and long dresses on top of the sleeves. Next, add slightly smaller items like skirts, shirts, and tops, alternating these as well. At the center, tuck in your softer clothes or travel essentials, and then carefully roll everything around that "core."