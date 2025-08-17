The One Clothing Etiquette Rule Tourists Need To Be Aware Of When Visiting Italy, According To A Local

Social etiquette changes from country to country, but when it comes to visiting Italy — Il Bel Paese, as it's known — an additional rule seems to prevail above all others. "Dress to impress" is the mantra we Italians live by, and whether it is steeped in historical or cultural factors, you'd better be dressed nicely, always ready for, and accustomed to, the occasion.

As someone born and raised in Italy, a sense of fashion is already installed in my DNA. Though I do not center my life around the latest fashion movements, I am expected to dress accordingly in order to be well received. Giorgio Armani once said: "Elegance is not about being noticed, it's about being remembered," therefore Italians often expect a certain style — and in some cities more than others. If you happen to walk around the lanes in Milan — a city known as Italy's fashion capital — you will stumble upon high-heeled, stylish women and men dressed in smart, bespoke clothes, showcasing an extraordinary attention to detail and confidently walking along the cobblestone streets. The expectations are so high here that it can even feel a bit uncomfortable for some of us hailing from other parts of the same boot. Therefore, apart from the obvious polite social manners, you'll swiftly understand that making an effort to look presentable is a non-negotiable rule. Pay attention to which shades best complement each other, be sure to always have a good hair day, and a nice scent is always a guaranteed finishing touch — appropriate fashion prep is as important as learning essential Italian words and phrases. Here's how to dress smartly for your Italian holiday.