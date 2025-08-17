The One Clothing Etiquette Rule Tourists Need To Be Aware Of When Visiting Italy, According To A Local
Social etiquette changes from country to country, but when it comes to visiting Italy — Il Bel Paese, as it's known — an additional rule seems to prevail above all others. "Dress to impress" is the mantra we Italians live by, and whether it is steeped in historical or cultural factors, you'd better be dressed nicely, always ready for, and accustomed to, the occasion.
As someone born and raised in Italy, a sense of fashion is already installed in my DNA. Though I do not center my life around the latest fashion movements, I am expected to dress accordingly in order to be well received. Giorgio Armani once said: "Elegance is not about being noticed, it's about being remembered," therefore Italians often expect a certain style — and in some cities more than others. If you happen to walk around the lanes in Milan — a city known as Italy's fashion capital — you will stumble upon high-heeled, stylish women and men dressed in smart, bespoke clothes, showcasing an extraordinary attention to detail and confidently walking along the cobblestone streets. The expectations are so high here that it can even feel a bit uncomfortable for some of us hailing from other parts of the same boot. Therefore, apart from the obvious polite social manners, you'll swiftly understand that making an effort to look presentable is a non-negotiable rule. Pay attention to which shades best complement each other, be sure to always have a good hair day, and a nice scent is always a guaranteed finishing touch — appropriate fashion prep is as important as learning essential Italian words and phrases. Here's how to dress smartly for your Italian holiday.
What to wear and what not to wear in Italy
You must be wondering what you should wear when stepping into Italy's sun-drenched southern corner or landing in Rome to kick off your vacation. If you adhere to local clothing etiquette, locals won't turn their noses up. Avoid sporting your flip-flops when entering a restaurant, as they're often perceived as low-class and inappropriate. If you are ever lucky — or not — to be invited to a proper Italian-style wedding, don't even think about wearing last year's ceremonial dress because, even if you don't confess the truth, photos will. Everyone will know you recycled the same attire, which is another further demonstration of lack of interest and elegance. Are you going on a first date? Play your cards right and look your finest to earn a crack at a second date.
We all know sport suits are comfortable and snug, but stick to them for jogging, lounging at home, or visiting your grandparents. And don't even contemplate wearing them for grocery shopping, to dinner, or to the museum. As long as you are in public and can bump into someone you know, a pair of jeans and a basic, no-logo T-shirt is a decent outfit, though you could always stand to look nicer. During summer, if comfort is a priority when sightseeing, wear a pair of shorts and a polo T-shirt, paired with trainers — all is fair game as long as they don't give off the shabby vibes. Otherwise, if you're walking around town, going out for dinner, or walking around a museum, a good outfit comprises nice shoes, chinos or jeans, and a button-down shirt. Similarly, keep dress codes in mind — short shorts or skirts and sleeveless tees might get you denied entry to certain religious sites, and they're generally considered fashion don'ts outside of some dance clubs.