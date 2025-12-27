This Large Ohio Lake Is A Boater's Paradise With Sandy Beaches And Top-Notch Fishing
When considering lakes in Ohio, one usually comes to mind: Lake Erie, comprising the majority of the state's northern border. Lake Erie has its share of waterside escapes such as the harbor city of Vermilion with beach vibes and Midwest charm. However, due to a variety of factors, its conditions can be unpredictable and often chaotic, mostly due to wind and waves, which are at times large enough to surf. That's not exactly deal for a relaxing day on the water. Thankfully, the state also contains multiple inland lakes which should garner your attention. One of the largest, Berlin Lake, is a true utopia for boating, fishing, and outdoor activities.
Berlin Lake is located in northeastern Ohio, 33 miles east of Akron and 85 mile northwest of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Created in 1942 through a dam built on the Mahoning River by the Army Corp of Engineers to control flooding and solve water supply issues, the lake now spans 3,590 acres with 70 miles of shoreline and an average depth of 23 feet — 55 feet at its deepest. Keep in mind these numbers will fluctuate depending on the regulation of the streamflow and water levels are typically lower in the late summer through early spring. The lake is ringed by parks, beaches, and water-sports focused amenities, creating the perfect spot for recreation in the Ohio countryside.
Boating and fishing at Berlin Lake
You'll find almost every type of personal watercraft plying the waters of Berlin Lake, from stand up paddle boards to speed boats. Without restrictions on horsepower for boats by day, you will need to follow the 10 mph speed limit after dark. Otherwise, you're free to let your jet ski rip or give water skiers the ride of their life. There are multiple access points to the water, notably Bonner Road Boat Ramps on the north shore and Mill Creek Recreation Area Boat Ramp on the southeastern shore. Both spots offer space to park your vehicle and boat trailer. If you don't have your own watercraft, not to worry, there are several businesses in the area where you can rent pontoon boats, jet skis, kayaks, and fishing boats, to name a few.
For those who delight in skimming the water powered only by the wind, you'll find the Berlin Yacht Club's docks and clubhouse located on the lake's southern shore. It's home to multiple fleets, including Flying Scots, Thistles, and Lasers, and they hold regular races from April through October. If racing isn't your thing, the lake is large enough to explore and practice your tacks and jibes, plus the shallow depth makes it easy to set anchor and enjoy a meal or just to relax in the sun.
Fishing is popular at the lake and anglers flock to their favorite spots to test their skills from boats, docks, and shore. Walleye, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, and crappie are among the species available to catch. Bait and gear can be procured lakeside at Les's Bait & Marina, or if you desire to travel with your setup, be sure to look into fishing gear that can go on vacation and keep you from using rentals.
Berlin Lake has onshore fun too
For time off the water, Berlin Lake has plenty to offer. There are four campgrounds dotting the shore. Mill Creep Campground, has 295 sites ranging from those with full electric for your RV to tent sites. The campground has many activities available, including hiking, biking, and swimming. Swimming is especially nice as the lake banks are gently sloped and its sandy bottom is easy on your feet.
On the western side of the lake is the 8,518 acre Berlin Lake Wildlife Area. The area is popular with hunters during upland game season, and there's an archery practice range open year round — except holidays — which is free for public use. You can explore the hiking trails and perhaps catch sight of some of the many bird species that call the area home. If you're lucky you may even spot a bald eagle along its migration. There are also boat ramps and excellent spots for catching walleye along the shore.
The best time of year to head to Berlin Lake depends on which activities you're planning to enjoy. Fishing can be undertaken year round, but spring is generally the most productive season. For water sports it's hard to go wrong in the summer, with sun, warmer water temperatures, and long days to squeeze out every drop of enjoyment possible. To maximize your time spent lakeside, bring the right gear you need for a summer of extreme fun in the sun.