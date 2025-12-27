This Large Ohio Lake Is A Boater's Paradise With Sandy Beaches And Top-Notch Fishing

For time off the water, Berlin Lake has plenty to offer. There are four campgrounds dotting the shore. Mill Creep Campground, has 295 sites ranging from those with full electric for your RV to tent sites. The campground has many activities available, including hiking, biking, and swimming. Swimming is especially nice as the lake banks are gently sloped and its sandy bottom is easy on your feet.

On the western side of the lake is the 8,518 acre Berlin Lake Wildlife Area. The area is popular with hunters during upland game season, and there's an archery practice range open year round — except holidays — which is free for public use. You can explore the hiking trails and perhaps catch sight of some of the many bird species that call the area home. If you're lucky you may even spot a bald eagle along its migration. There are also boat ramps and excellent spots for catching walleye along the shore.

The best time of year to head to Berlin Lake depends on which activities you're planning to enjoy. Fishing can be undertaken year round, but spring is generally the most productive season. For water sports it's hard to go wrong in the summer, with sun, warmer water temperatures, and long days to squeeze out every drop of enjoyment possible. To maximize your time spent lakeside, bring the right gear you need for a summer of extreme fun in the sun.