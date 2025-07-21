Situated Between Cleveland And Sandusky On Lake Erie's Shores Is A Harbor City With Beach Vibes And Midwest Charm

Dotted with charming small towns that make for the ultimate Midwestern getaway, Ohio is undoubtedly the heart of it all. From Cleveland's rock and roll history to UNESCO-designated archaeological sites offering a rare glimpse into ancient America, you have more than 44,800 square miles of hidden gems and tourist attractions to discover. And don't forget about the majestic Lake Erie. When you're craving lakeside respite, make Vermilion your city of choice for beach sights and good vibes. With lively festivals, waterfront activities, and a picturesque downtown scene, you can always escape to Vermilion for a weekend of adventure.

Originally home to the Erie people who inhabited the shoreline, Vermilion grew to develop its fishing, sandstone, and lumber industries. Nowadays, people come here for boating, golfing, and to simply unwind. Cleveland residents can hop in their car and drive 45 minutes west to get to Vermilion. The drive is even shorter from Sandusky — a quick 30 minutes. Just make sure not to accidentally type in Vermilion, Illinois, into your GPS.

Accommodation options are plentiful, whether you prefer waking up to lake views or being surrounded by greenery. Lakeland Lodges provides a wonderful stay in quaint cottages with expansive vistas of Lake Erie. The Holiday Inn Express is a solid choice as well, equipped with a fitness center and pool. To be within walking distance of restaurants, opt for the Captain Bell House Bed and Breakfast. For unique lodging, book a cell at the Old Vermilion Jailhouse Bed and Breakfast. While spending a couple of nights behind these bars won't be on your permanent record, you won't be forgetting about your experience anytime soon.