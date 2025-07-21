Situated Between Cleveland And Sandusky On Lake Erie's Shores Is A Harbor City With Beach Vibes And Midwest Charm
Dotted with charming small towns that make for the ultimate Midwestern getaway, Ohio is undoubtedly the heart of it all. From Cleveland's rock and roll history to UNESCO-designated archaeological sites offering a rare glimpse into ancient America, you have more than 44,800 square miles of hidden gems and tourist attractions to discover. And don't forget about the majestic Lake Erie. When you're craving lakeside respite, make Vermilion your city of choice for beach sights and good vibes. With lively festivals, waterfront activities, and a picturesque downtown scene, you can always escape to Vermilion for a weekend of adventure.
Originally home to the Erie people who inhabited the shoreline, Vermilion grew to develop its fishing, sandstone, and lumber industries. Nowadays, people come here for boating, golfing, and to simply unwind. Cleveland residents can hop in their car and drive 45 minutes west to get to Vermilion. The drive is even shorter from Sandusky — a quick 30 minutes. Just make sure not to accidentally type in Vermilion, Illinois, into your GPS.
Accommodation options are plentiful, whether you prefer waking up to lake views or being surrounded by greenery. Lakeland Lodges provides a wonderful stay in quaint cottages with expansive vistas of Lake Erie. The Holiday Inn Express is a solid choice as well, equipped with a fitness center and pool. To be within walking distance of restaurants, opt for the Captain Bell House Bed and Breakfast. For unique lodging, book a cell at the Old Vermilion Jailhouse Bed and Breakfast. While spending a couple of nights behind these bars won't be on your permanent record, you won't be forgetting about your experience anytime soon.
Visitors are beach-bound in Vermilion
When Lake Erie is at your disposal, the first thing you'll be doing is heading immediately to the beach. Main Street Beach is where it all happens — some launch their kayaks and canoes into the water, some take a dip in the lake, and others sunbathe by the shore. If you prefer to stay dry, look for beach glass in the sand and grab a few snacks from the concession stands. You'll also notice the white-and-red Vermilion Lighthouse — despite its small size, it's an icon of the city. This lighthouse is a duplicate of the original structure, which now casts light on Lake Ontario. Another secluded spot that takes you to the water is the wooden staircase at Nokomis Park. However, the tides decide whether or not you get to lounge on the sand.
A harbor town getaway begs for a visit to the local marina. Make your way to Romp's Water Port Marina, which boasts 250 docks for vessels, picnic shelters, mini golf, a sports court, and even a heated pool. For a romantic outing or a family-friendly boat trip, trust Don Parsons Inc. and Mystic Belle to provide you with a good time. Go on a sunset cruise and observe seagulls and herons flying above while admiring the gorgeous lake panoramas.
Planning a picnic? Sherod Park is the perfect place for that. Situated by the lake, the park features pavilions, picnic tables, and barbecue grills. While the food's being prepared, kids can run around the playground and splash around the lake — plus, sunset views are extra beautiful from this park. Other similar areas include Wakefield MetroPark, West Breeze Park, and Vermilion Skate Park. If your hotel doesn't have a pool, swing by the Vermilion Community Pool to cool off in the heat.
Outdoor fun and good food are all over Vermilion
Challenge your friends to a round of golf at Willow Creek Golf Club. The 18-hole course is ideal to practice your swing and show off your skills, complete with smooth fairways, delightful water features, and manicured putting greens. Check out the on-site store to shop for additional equipment or cart rentals, then wrap up the game at the concessions. Then, head to the Vermilion History Museum to learn about the city's printing industry. Caselton Roscoe constructed the building for his son and daughter-in-law to run the printing business — you can view old newspaper clippings, the book bindery room, a manual hole punch machine, and other interesting artifacts.
More fun awaits at the Vermilion River Reservation, which combines the Mill Hollow and Bacon Woods areas into one. If you haven't had enough golf, try your hand at a different version of the game at the 12-hole disc course. Anglers, meanwhile, can cast a line into the river to catch steelhead, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish. You can also kayak from the river to Lake Erie on a six-mile journey. Not to mention, there are more than three miles of trails to explore on foot or by bike.
For dinner, book a table at Chez Francois Restaurant and Touche Bistro to indulge in French cuisine. Start with the seared Maine diver sea scallops served with lobster risotto, then try the New Zealand king salmon filet with the horseradish crust. When you feel like having panini-pressed sandwiches, delicious pizzas, bruschetta, and hummus platters, you'll find them all at Woodstock Cafe. After crossing off all the spots on your Vermilion itinerary, your next destination is Lakewood, a walkable Ohio city with Victorian-era charm just 40 minutes away.