Say Goodbye To Bulky Neck Pillows With One Compact, Washable Alternative

The very mention of travel pillows conjures images of the classic, donut-shaped cushions. And while ubiquitous, these bean bag styles don't always promise quality snoozing, and are often bulky to stash away in your luggage. Naturally, they're a huge inconvenience for those who only pack one carry-on for their vacations. The good news is that times have changed, and plenty of brands have made some strides to offer us alternatives. One particular company headlining this product scene is Trtl, whose travel pillow has been bought by over 2 million travelers to date.

When you first come across the Trtl travel pillow, the awkward design may baffle you. After all, what is this washable scarf-like thing that seems to share more DNA with a wrap than a pillow? Yet, it's this atypical design, with a convex end to cradle the neck and an adjustable wrap with velcro fastening to hold the position firmly, that prevents head bobbing. Once all snug, the patented support ergonomically envelops your head and neck, and one Amazon reviewer describes the final fit to be so cozy that "it feels like you have somebody's shoulder there that you're leaning on."

Designed by former mechanical engineers Michael Corrigan and David Kellock, the original Trtl travel pillow was launched in 2013 after the duo discarded over 80 prototype ideas to zero in on the one with ideal comfort and flexibility. Over the years, they listened to user feedback and launched a few more versions, like Trtl Pillow Plus, with more cushy foam and adjustable qualities, and a "cool" version for hot sleepers. At the time of writing, the most basic version retails for $44.99 on Trtl's website.