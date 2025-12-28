The Best Taco Spot In The U.S. Has A Mouthwatering Family Recipe Worth Traveling For
According to the South Florida Reporter Americans eat more than 4.5 billion tacos each year, and lots of people go to Yelp to give their opinions of the places that serve them. In celebration of National Taco Day on October 7, the crowd-sourced review site crunched its own data to determine the Top 100 Taco Spots for 2025. California is home to 45 entries on the list, and top honors went to Birrieria Familia Castro in North Hollywood. Anthony Castro — who owns Birrieria Familia Castro with his parents — said the recipe for their birria is a closely guarded family secret that's been passed down from his grandmother. The most revealing thing he shared is that the meat requires three to four hours of cooking time each day, and social media posts have shown the line that forms outside the restaurant at lunchtime.
Birria tacos might be the main draw since it opened in May 2022, but Birrieria Familia Castro also serves up its namesake slow-cooked beef on a plate with consommé and tortillas plus a sizable menu of other dishes: tortas, cheesy quesatacos, mulitas, vampiros, and classic tacos with chorizo, asada, carnitas, chicken, or potatoes. You can also get burritos, quesadillas, fries with meat, or birria in bulk or over ramen noodles. A morning menu includes breakfast burritos and eggs with chorizo, and menudo is available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
What customers say about Birrieria Familia Castro
Birrieria Familia Castro has an average Yelp rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 350 reviewers, with an overwhelming majority rating it a perfect 5 of 5. "The quesabirria tacos were nice and crunchy, the perfect amount of birria! Nice big tacos!" wrote Luis P. Jamie R. opined, "I visited the day they hit #1 on Yelp's Top 100 Tacos list, and they absolutely lived up to the hype ... The birria was outstanding. Rich, flavorful, and perfectly complemented by simple toppings."
As for the spot's two one-star reviews, one has absolutely nothing to do with the food. In late October, Glendale resident Anna H. reported on a bad experience trying to eat there. Anna visited with her mother at a busy time and upon arrival, they were asked to wait for a table for two to open up instead of being seated immediately at an empty four-top. The pair ultimately walked out without ordering, and only a couple of Yelp reviews are critical of the food at Birreria Familia Castro. Even some of the positive feedback mentioned long waits and a lack of parking in the area, so consider walking, biking, or riding the number 90 bus from North Hollywood station.
If you're headed to the area, you'll be happy to know that the San Fernando Valley where North Hollywood sits offers affordable accommodations that will help you save money during a trip to Los Angeles. Neighboring Studio City provides low-key Hollywood magic, and the Hollywood Bowl and Griffith Park are also nearby. Los Angeles International (LAX) airport is about 30 miles away on busy freeways, but many airlines serve Hollywood Burbank Airport less than 3 miles from Birrieria Familia Castro.