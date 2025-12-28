The Best Taco Spot In The U.S. Has A Mouthwatering Family Recipe Worth Traveling For

Birrieria Familia Castro has an average Yelp rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 350 reviewers, with an overwhelming majority rating it a perfect 5 of 5. "The quesabirria tacos were nice and crunchy, the perfect amount of birria! Nice big tacos!" wrote Luis P. Jamie R. opined, "I visited the day they hit #1 on Yelp's Top 100 Tacos list, and they absolutely lived up to the hype ... The birria was outstanding. Rich, flavorful, and perfectly complemented by simple toppings."

As for the spot's two one-star reviews, one has absolutely nothing to do with the food. In late October, Glendale resident Anna H. reported on a bad experience trying to eat there. Anna visited with her mother at a busy time and upon arrival, they were asked to wait for a table for two to open up instead of being seated immediately at an empty four-top. The pair ultimately walked out without ordering, and only a couple of Yelp reviews are critical of the food at Birreria Familia Castro. Even some of the positive feedback mentioned long waits and a lack of parking in the area, so consider walking, biking, or riding the number 90 bus from North Hollywood station.

If you're headed to the area, you'll be happy to know that the San Fernando Valley where North Hollywood sits offers affordable accommodations that will help you save money during a trip to Los Angeles. Neighboring Studio City provides low-key Hollywood magic, and the Hollywood Bowl and Griffith Park are also nearby. Los Angeles International (LAX) airport is about 30 miles away on busy freeways, but many airlines serve Hollywood Burbank Airport less than 3 miles from Birrieria Familia Castro.