The Underrated Hack For Skipping The Long Entry Lines To The Louvre

When planning a trip to Paris, creating an itinerary that includes all of the city's iconic attractions may seem impossible. In fact, depending on how long you're visiting, it probably is. From the catacombs, Paris' most eerie tourist attraction buried deep beneath the city, to the Eiffel Tower, France's most legendary landmark standing triumphantly against the city skyline, Paris is filled from top to bottom with can't-miss sights. With so much to see and not nearly enough time, skip-the-line hacks especially come in handy when visiting the attraction-packed city.

According to Tripadvisor, the second-most popular attraction in Paris (after the Eiffel Tower) is none other than the Louvre. Home to some of the most famous masterpieces known to man, the national art museum is the largest and most-visited in the world, welcoming an average of 9 million visitors per year. Of course, with that many people trying to cram in to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa, the lines can be — and usually are – impossibly long, with an average wait time of two hours just to get inside the museum.

With over 400 rooms and over 35,000 works of art to explore (though, it would take about 36 days to see it all), who has time to waste standing in line? The internet is flooded with tips on how to skip the line, most involving a "secret entrance" recommended by Rick Steves. However, instead of tracking down an alternate entrance that's probably not-so-secret anymore, thanks to TikTok influencers, trying this underrated hack for skipping the long entry lines is so much simpler: Just book a tour.