The Underrated Hack For Skipping The Long Entry Lines To The Louvre
When planning a trip to Paris, creating an itinerary that includes all of the city's iconic attractions may seem impossible. In fact, depending on how long you're visiting, it probably is. From the catacombs, Paris' most eerie tourist attraction buried deep beneath the city, to the Eiffel Tower, France's most legendary landmark standing triumphantly against the city skyline, Paris is filled from top to bottom with can't-miss sights. With so much to see and not nearly enough time, skip-the-line hacks especially come in handy when visiting the attraction-packed city.
According to Tripadvisor, the second-most popular attraction in Paris (after the Eiffel Tower) is none other than the Louvre. Home to some of the most famous masterpieces known to man, the national art museum is the largest and most-visited in the world, welcoming an average of 9 million visitors per year. Of course, with that many people trying to cram in to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa, the lines can be — and usually are – impossibly long, with an average wait time of two hours just to get inside the museum.
With over 400 rooms and over 35,000 works of art to explore (though, it would take about 36 days to see it all), who has time to waste standing in line? The internet is flooded with tips on how to skip the line, most involving a "secret entrance" recommended by Rick Steves. However, instead of tracking down an alternate entrance that's probably not-so-secret anymore, thanks to TikTok influencers, trying this underrated hack for skipping the long entry lines is so much simpler: Just book a tour.
Skip Louvre lines with a tour
After planning my first trip to Paris, I'm embarrassed to admit how many hours I spent researching hacks for quick entry to the Louvre. I was so overwhelmed by trying to find the perfect method that I nearly gave up on skipping the line, and almost skipped the Louvre instead. Thankfully, I took a friend's advice to book a tour, which saved me from wasting time, and from the regret of missing the most iconic museum in the world.
If you decide to go the tour route, beware that a Google search for "tours of the Louvre" will yield hundreds of results. Unfortunately, there are a lot of ticket scams out there, so it's important to find a reputable site. For my tour, I booked with Get Your Guide. It has an array of options for guided group tours of the museum that let you skip the entry line, most of which last between two and three hours. However, if you're like me and would rather roam the museum at your own pace after skipping the line, booking this tour is your best bet.
Bookable every two hours on most days, starting at 9 a.m. for $75 during peak season, the tour begins with an introduction to the Louvre's illustrious history while leading you straight to the main entrance. After breezing past the line wrapped around the iconic glass pyramid, you'll enter the grand museum within a matter of minutes. From there, the guide gives recommendations on what to see, as well as some fun facts about the Mona Lisa. Then, voilá, you're inside and free to wander. No lines, no problem. If, however, you find yourself desperate to escape the Louvre's crowds, head to the underrated Petit Palais after.