Paris' Most Eerie Tourist Attraction Is An Unusual Destination Worth Waiting In Line For

Paris has a reputation for being an incredibly romantic city, known for cafes and cheeses — but for around 550,000 visitors per year, a trip to France's capital means entering the Empire of the Dead. In between taking the best food tours in Paris and taking romantic evening walks by the Seine, you can descend into a labyrinth of tunnels beneath the cobblestone streets of the City of Light. Here, the walls are lined with the bones of about 6 million human bodies.

Every year, people explore these cool, damp, dimly lit tunnels for a chance to look into the dark eye sockets of the skulls arranged in artful patterns, arches, and columns in the many alcoves and ossuaries in the catacombs. In fact, it's so popular, that you might find yourself waiting in line to enter, even in the chilly offseason. There are about 200 miles of tunnels under the streets of Paris, but if you decide to experience the catacombs for yourself, you'll only explore about a mile of them in your hour-long journey into the L'Empire de la Mort.