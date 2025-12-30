Kansas' Affordable City Near Wichita Boasts A Walkable Downtown, Tasty Bites, And A Popular Brewery

Houezo, a home buying and selling platform, has ranked Winfield, Kansas, as the 7th cheapest place to live in the Sunflower State, at nearly 30% lower than the national average. In southeast Kansas, Winfield is a little under an hour's drive from Wichita, a bustling and underrated city in its own right and home to the closest airport to Winfield, Strother Field-WLD, which is a 15-minute drive. Along with boasting impressively affordable prices, Winfield is a charming college town with a strong food and drink scene, including a brewery, a delightful downtown district, and a renowned annual music festival with its own yummy dining and local drinks options to boot.

Downtown Winfield stretches approximately 10 blocks along Main Street on the west side of town, and it's fun to just walk through the area and check out all the little shops and boutiques there. At Urban Prairie Mercantile, you can get locally made decor, home goods, and gifts, as well as vintage and pre-loved items. For more antiques and quality consignment pieces, stop by The Emporium and Trunk N Treasures. Both are great places to wander and find something you never knew you needed. If art is more your thing, you can appreciate some incredible murals that pay homage to the city and state's history.

Likewise, downtown is also home to the Marquee Performing Arts Center in the historic Fox Theatre where they host fun events like interactive murder mystery dinners. The Snark Side of the Moon, an improv comedy troupe, is also based there, and you can even join in with their rehearsals if you're brave enough. The Gallery 1001, meanwhile, features art by area artists in a building that dates back to 1882. It's truly a smorgasbord of stuff to do and see.