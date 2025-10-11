The Barbecue Capital Of The World Is A Jazzy, Creative Midwest Hub With Smoky Flavors And Soulful Art

If you're looking for a Midwest hub known for its smoky barbecue and history in jazz music, Kansas City, Missouri, is a great spot to check out. Its history with barbecue actually dates back well over a century, starting with Henry Perry around 1908. Perry came from Tennessee and started selling slow-smoked meats from a stand in an alley. He cooked over oak and hickory, dressing the meat in a peppery, tangy sauce. His approach, which used beef, pork, and chicken, established the groundwork for the city's plethora of barbecue restaurants, making Kansas City one of the five best barbecue cities in the U.S. While the style of barbecue has evolved since then (today's Kansas City barbecue is is dressed with a thick, sweet sauce made with tomatoes and molasses), the history and tradition remain.

You'll find that this food history grew up alongside the city's jazz scene during the 1920s and 1930s. The 18th & Vine neighborhood became a center for Black-owned businesses and culture, with jazz clubs that created a new sound based on riffs and featured popular musicians of the era like Charlie Parker. Some of the newly developed barbecue spots in the area fed the musicians and crowds during or after jam sessions.

The city's creative side is also seen in its art. In the Crossroads Arts District, you can see old warehouses that have been turned into a neighborhood of art galleries and studios. You'll also find public art throughout the city, with more than 200 murals on different buildings. At The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, you can walk through an outdoor sculpture park with large installations, including the famous "Shuttlecocks," which features 20-foot-tall badminton birdies strewn about the lawn.