Australia's Laid-Back Tropical Town Has Front-Row Whitsunday Islands, Famous For Snorkeling
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Consisting of a 74-island archipelago off the coast of Queensland, the Whitsunday Islands include some of the best beaches in all of Australia, according to visitors. One of the most popular beaches here is Whitehaven, which was named as one of the world's most beautiful and seen as a serene escape with soft sands and clear waters. However, before you get to Whitehaven, you can stop first in Airlie Beach. Set along Australia's east coast, Airlie Beach is a relaxing town that serves as the main access point to the Whitsunday Islands.
These islands lie along the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef ecosystem stretching nearly 1,500 miles along the country's coastline. Tours depart from Airlie Beach to offer just about every marine activity imaginable, including sailing, kayaking, outer reef scuba diving, and snorkeling. If this is your first time down under, learn how to find the best snorkeling locations for beginners to experts, according to experience. On the other hand, if you need a break from the ocean, the town boasts many on-land activities, including crocodile safaris, waterfall treks, and hikes to impressive lookout points.
Most international travelers first fly into Brisbane International Airport, with regular connecting flights arriving from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Vancouver. From there, there are daily flights to Whitsunday Coast Airport, the closest airport to Airlie Beach. The domestic airport is located in Gunyarra, so you can easily reach the town in about 30 minutes by rental car, taxi, or shuttle bus.
Explore the Whitsunday Islands on snorkeling trips
The top-rated outdoor attractions near Airlie Beach include the soft-sanded beaches of Whitehaven. To reach the Hill Inlet Lookout point, book a boat tour that will drop you off near Tongue Bay. From there, you can take an uphill hike that's under 2 miles out-and-back to see one of the most striking viewpoints in the region. As the tide changes, the currents create a mesmerizing circular effect of turquoise water against the contrast of the white sand, which makes for a truly unforgettable sight.
While Cairns is still considered one of the best bases for exploring the Great Barrier Reef due to its proximity, Airlie Beach does have options for full-day snorkeling and scuba diving tours to the outer reef locations. Bait Reef and Hardy Reef are some of the of the closest to the mainland, and can be reached in about 2 hours by boat. At those reefs, you can expect to see an abundance of marine life like bright tropical fish, colorful coral reefs, sea turtles, the gentle giant Māori wrasse fish, or whitetip reef sharks. Or, for something more relaxing, book a sunset sail around the harbor on a catamaran boat like the Sundowner, which includes a glass of champagne and a small snack platter.
For the ultimate snorkeling and scuba diving experience, consider one of Airlie's overnight multi-day boat trips. The Atlantic Clipper is a three-level mega yacht that can fit up to 54 guests. Over the two-day, two-night tour, you can enjoy features like the waterslides, a jacuzzi for 12, and all the equipment you'll need to explore the ocean, like wet suits, paddleboards, and snorkeling gear. Scuba diving is also available for an additional fee.
Enjoy stunning on-land adventures near Airlie Beach
If you aren't up for exploring across the waters, start your day with a scenic walk that hugs the shoreline. The Bicentennial Walkway is a 2.3-mile boardwalk and paved path that starts near the Airlie Beach Lagoon and follows the coast to Cannonvale Beach. You'll pass by cafes, swimming spots, and lookout points where sea turtles have appeared. For something more challenging, hike the Honeyeater Lookout trail that starts at Kara Crescent. Although it's a steep uphill climb that's approximately 5 miles out and back, you'll be rewarded with a wonderful view of the shoreline.
Nearby, you can visit Cedar Creek Falls. About 20 miles from the city, this serene waterfall (pictured above) is surrounded by lush ferns and flora. From the parking area, you can follow a winding trail for about a quarter of a mile that leads you to a lookout spot. Continue walking for about 15 minutes further to reach the rock pools that you can swim in. Afterwards, for a true Aussie experience to see crocs in their natural habitat in the wild, head to the Whitsunday Crocodile Safari, just 25 miles away from the falls. The excursion begins with a boat ride through the mangroves and into the Proserpine River, which has the highest density of saltwater crocodiles in all of Queensland.
For a truly special stay, spend the night at the Cruise Whitsundays Reefsuites, Australia's first underwater accommodation on the Great Barrier Reef, where floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the marine life drifting by. Or, sleep under the stars on the luxury open-air Reefsleep tents on the floating pontoon. As part of your package, you'll have access to the underwater observatory, snorkeling gear, all-inclusive meals and drinks, and a semi-submarine experience. There are also plenty of more budget-friendly options located in town.