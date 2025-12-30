Australia's Laid-Back Tropical Town Has Front-Row Whitsunday Islands, Famous For Snorkeling

The top-rated outdoor attractions near Airlie Beach include the soft-sanded beaches of Whitehaven. To reach the Hill Inlet Lookout point, book a boat tour that will drop you off near Tongue Bay. From there, you can take an uphill hike that's under 2 miles out-and-back to see one of the most striking viewpoints in the region. As the tide changes, the currents create a mesmerizing circular effect of turquoise water against the contrast of the white sand, which makes for a truly unforgettable sight.

While Cairns is still considered one of the best bases for exploring the Great Barrier Reef due to its proximity, Airlie Beach does have options for full-day snorkeling and scuba diving tours to the outer reef locations. Bait Reef and Hardy Reef are some of the of the closest to the mainland, and can be reached in about 2 hours by boat. At those reefs, you can expect to see an abundance of marine life like bright tropical fish, colorful coral reefs, sea turtles, the gentle giant Māori wrasse fish, or whitetip reef sharks. Or, for something more relaxing, book a sunset sail around the harbor on a catamaran boat like the Sundowner, which includes a glass of champagne and a small snack platter.

For the ultimate snorkeling and scuba diving experience, consider one of Airlie's overnight multi-day boat trips. The Atlantic Clipper is a three-level mega yacht that can fit up to 54 guests. Over the two-day, two-night tour, you can enjoy features like the waterslides, a jacuzzi for 12, and all the equipment you'll need to explore the ocean, like wet suits, paddleboards, and snorkeling gear. Scuba diving is also available for an additional fee.