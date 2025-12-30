Alabama's Picturesque Lakeside Escape Is A Fishing Paradise With Swimming And Boating Fun

Find yourself enjoying the serene surroundings of Lake Jordan, and you won't be able to resist popping on your headphones and pressing play on Lynyrd Skynyrd's infectiously catchy "Sweet Home Alabama." Situated just 40 miles due north of Montgomery and its regional airport, this 6,800-acre reservoir with 188 miles of shoreline is a dream come true for watersport enthusiasts looking to connect with nature in the heart of the Yellowhammer State.

Formed on the wildest stretch of the Coosa River, which starts 14 miles north of the quirky art city of Wetumpka and ends at a bridge connecting its opposing sides, it's said that the thunderous sound of the water here was once so powerful you could hear it roar from a mile away. Given the ominous name "Devil's Staircase," it was here that the Jordan Dam was completed in 1928. This strategic move by the Alabama Power Company is what ultimately made Lake Jordan a reality. Forty years later, a second dam was built in the area that would expand the lake's surface by filling an adjacent basin. Boasting more generating capacity than any of Alabama Power's 14 hydro facilities, the Walter Bouldin Dam was named after the company's then-President.

While the fact that it's a major center of renewable energy might make it an appealing tourist attraction for travelers with a particularly unique set of interests, this is not — in and of itself — the main reason you should visit Lake Jordan. It is, instead, the consequences of the area's environmental development that have created something which now appeals so strongly to anglers, boaters, and wild swimmers.