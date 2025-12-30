Alabama's Picturesque Lakeside Escape Is A Fishing Paradise With Swimming And Boating Fun
Find yourself enjoying the serene surroundings of Lake Jordan, and you won't be able to resist popping on your headphones and pressing play on Lynyrd Skynyrd's infectiously catchy "Sweet Home Alabama." Situated just 40 miles due north of Montgomery and its regional airport, this 6,800-acre reservoir with 188 miles of shoreline is a dream come true for watersport enthusiasts looking to connect with nature in the heart of the Yellowhammer State.
Formed on the wildest stretch of the Coosa River, which starts 14 miles north of the quirky art city of Wetumpka and ends at a bridge connecting its opposing sides, it's said that the thunderous sound of the water here was once so powerful you could hear it roar from a mile away. Given the ominous name "Devil's Staircase," it was here that the Jordan Dam was completed in 1928. This strategic move by the Alabama Power Company is what ultimately made Lake Jordan a reality. Forty years later, a second dam was built in the area that would expand the lake's surface by filling an adjacent basin. Boasting more generating capacity than any of Alabama Power's 14 hydro facilities, the Walter Bouldin Dam was named after the company's then-President.
While the fact that it's a major center of renewable energy might make it an appealing tourist attraction for travelers with a particularly unique set of interests, this is not — in and of itself — the main reason you should visit Lake Jordan. It is, instead, the consequences of the area's environmental development that have created something which now appeals so strongly to anglers, boaters, and wild swimmers.
Fishing at Lake Jordan
The first thing to know about fishing at Lake Jordan is that while the summer months offer excellent nighttime bass and catfish fishing, the waters here are at their best during spring and fall. Cast your line on this aqueous gem at the right time of year, and you can reel in everything from largemouth bass, spotted bass, striped bass, hybrid and white bass to bluegill, sunfish, crappie, and catfish.
Ask experts like local fishing legend Greg Vinson, who lives in nearby Wetumpka, and they'll happily tell you that fisheries — from a bass perspective — don't get much more reliable than Jordan. A fertile reservoir, serving up abundant amounts of fish for both amateur and expert alike to catch, it's the kind of spot where enthusiasts can reel in genuine variety from sunrise to sunset.
The more you dig into Lake Jordan and what it has to offer, the more you realise that there's a depth of knowledge to the fishing in these parts that might take those new to recreational fishing by surprise. Take "jug-fishing," for example. It's a method for catching catfish that involves filling jugs with chicken liver, nightcrawlers, or cut shad and letting them drift with the movement of the water. To make the most of your time angling here, consider hiring an expert or local guide like Bama Spots. You can also check out Lake Jordan Boat Rentals if you're interested in getting out on the water yourself.
Where to stay near Lake Jordan
Once you've had your fill of hooking up bait, sending out a line, and reeling in some hefty fish, or finished indulging in the various other watersports to be done here such as water skiing, jet skiing, wild swimming, and recreational boating, you'll probably be wanting somewhere to rest your head overnight. And whether you're after traditional lodging or prefer the outdoorsy approach at campsites, you're well covered for options near Lake Jordan.
Courtyard by Marriott is a simple option, located on the outskirts of Montgomery. Situated 30 miles from Lake Jordan, its blend of comfort and convenience makes it an excellent choice for those who love spending time outside but don't necessarily want to sleep there. A little closer to Lake Jordan and a little less luxurious, but somewhere that still offers visitors a roof over their head and a full-sized bed for the night, is Key West Inn in Wetumpka. It's a 15-mile drive from the water-based fun awaiting you at Lake Jordan.
Campers, meanwhile, also have plenty of places to stay in the vicinity. The well-reviewed Swayback Campground in Wetumpka, for example, is a brilliant spot. Suitable for both RVs and tent camping, it's got handy amenities like electric, water, and sewage hookups. There are picnic areas, a fun playground for children, and pets are welcome. If you're looking to make the most of your time at Lake Jordan, and breathe in some clean Alabama air while you're at it, Swayback deserves a closer look. You can also use this idyllic spot as your launchpad for exploring other nearby gems like the small lake town of Tallassee, 26 miles away, and the historic charm of Calera, just under 60 miles up the road.