Between Birmingham And Montgomery, Wine And Historic Charm Surround Alabama's 'Heart Of The Heart Of Dixie'
Birmingham and Montgomery are among the largest cities in Alabama, and both play significant roles in the state's civil rights history. They also share one important feature: Each contains a stop on the Alabama Civil Rights Trail – a Rick Steves-approved road trip. If you make that cultural journey, you may also want to check out some of the cool stops between the two cities, such as the town of Calera.
This charming town has a lot of history and traces its incorporation to 1893. While its name originally derived from a Spanish word meaning "lime" or "limestone," it also enjoys a sweet nickname. Because of its location in the central part of Alabama, it is known as the "Heart of the Heart of Dixie." A visit to Calera usually includes a trip to the state's official railroad museum, as well as wine tasting.
The Shelby County Airport is located in Calera, but at the time of writing, it doesn't service any commercial airlines. If you're coming to the area, the closest major airport is the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM). You can rent a car there, and make a quick stop en route to grab coffee at Seeds Coffee Company or Domestique Coffee – both were named on the list of the world's 100 best coffee shops. Once you get your caffeine fix, you can make the easy 40-minute drive to Calera. There aren't many lodging options there, but you will find a couple, such as the Hampton Inn and Quality Inn.
Wine tasting in Calera, Alabama
Corbin Farms Winery is one stop you'll want to put on your self-guided Calera tasting tour. This winery partners with some of the top vineyards in the country to bring in grapes and produces a variety of wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and more. You can also sample some local fruit wines there. It's open Thursday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
As you taste your way through Calera, your next stop needs to be Ozan Winery. A Tripadvisor reviewer said it was a great place to chill and shared, "Spent a lovely few hours at the Winery, staff were really friendly and accommodating and the wine flights and cheese/meat platter were perfect. Lots of shade and nice scenery." It serves common varietals such as Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc, as well as unique creations like Blueberry Port Style, Magenta Prickly Pear Cactus, and an apple dessert wine aged in a bourbon barrel. Aspiring wine connoisseurs can also take classes there to learn about flavor profiles, and instead of leaving class with a diploma, you get to blend your very own bottle to take home. If wine isn't your thing, that's okay: The winery also operates Yella Hound Distillery and produces vodka, gin, whiskey, and bourbon. It's open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
More fun things to do when visiting Calera, Alabama
History buffs have to pay a visit to the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum, where you'll find a robust collection of railroad artifacts, two restored depots, and an array of railroad cars, locomotives, and cabooses. The museum operates seasonally, generally opening in March and closing in late December. Exact dates vary each year, so you'll want to check their website for the most updated information. It's a unique way to learn about Alabama's railroad history. Then, if seeing all of the train memorabilia gets you excited to embark on your own railway adventure, you're in luck: The museum offers a variety of train rides, including some seasonal excursions such as their Easter Eggspress, Fall Foliage, and North Pole Express rides. There are also themed rides that depart from Ozan Winery. This train won't take you as far as Amtrak's new shoreside route, but it's still very cool.
If you visit, bring your golf clubs, too. Timberline Golf Club is another of the area's claims to fame and is one of Alabama's top courses. One Google reviewer raved about it and said, "Top notch public course and amenities! Course difficulty matches the same level fun factor: A LOT. This gem has beautiful manicured fairways and super soft, bouncy greens. Tons of elevation changes; careful tee shot placement; and a solid approach game will all come to play on this course. RTJ has some competition!"