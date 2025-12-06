Between Birmingham And Montgomery, Wine And Historic Charm Surround Alabama's 'Heart Of The Heart Of Dixie'

Birmingham and Montgomery are among the largest cities in Alabama, and both play significant roles in the state's civil rights history. They also share one important feature: Each contains a stop on the Alabama Civil Rights Trail – a Rick Steves-approved road trip. If you make that cultural journey, you may also want to check out some of the cool stops between the two cities, such as the town of Calera.

This charming town has a lot of history and traces its incorporation to 1893. While its name originally derived from a Spanish word meaning "lime" or "limestone," it also enjoys a sweet nickname. Because of its location in the central part of Alabama, it is known as the "Heart of the Heart of Dixie." A visit to Calera usually includes a trip to the state's official railroad museum, as well as wine tasting.

The Shelby County Airport is located in Calera, but at the time of writing, it doesn't service any commercial airlines. If you're coming to the area, the closest major airport is the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM). You can rent a car there, and make a quick stop en route to grab coffee at Seeds Coffee Company or Domestique Coffee – both were named on the list of the world's 100 best coffee shops. Once you get your caffeine fix, you can make the easy 40-minute drive to Calera. There aren't many lodging options there, but you will find a couple, such as the Hampton Inn and Quality Inn.