A Simple Home Depot Purchase Can Deter Thieves At Your Next Campsite
Whether you're camping in a tent, an RV, or a cabin, the simple act of spending time outdoors can relax even the most stressed-out person. There is no office to go to or household chores to get done. It can give you a whole new perspective on things. However, when you're relaxed and in vacation mode, you may let your guard down in terms of security. That means it's a good idea to have a plan to keep your belongings safe while you're out hiking, exploring, or even sleeping in your tent. You can try things like leaving the light on in your RV if you have one, or setting up a solar-powered camera at your site. However, there is a simple Home Depot purchase that can deter any thieves who might be eyeing your property. A cable lock can keep your items secure while you're busy exploring. However, it's how you lock it that can make the difference.
To find these tips, we searched through Reddit's r/CampingGear to hear from campers. We also looked at RV sites like RV Show Off and a widely recognized RV park and campground management company, CRR Hospitality, for security recommendations. While nothing can prevent every theft, these tips can keep you from looking like a prime target for bad actors.
Using a cable lock to secure your campsite
A cable lock can be a great deterrent, according to RV Show Off, as freestanding items like grills, bikes, and chairs can be swiped while you're on a trail or having a swim. The website suggests using cable locks to secure several large things together or attaching belongings to a fixed item like a tree or heavy table. It may be easy to grab a bicycle and ride off with it, but it's much harder if that bike is attached to the grill, which is also attached to a stone table. CRR Hospitality agrees that this can help with crimes of opportunity. It's also an inexpensive way to secure your items. You can get a 60-inch, 4-digit combination cable bike lock for under $20 at Home Depot, though the store has a wide variety of cable locks available with combinations or keys. RV Show Off also suggests zip ties to keep several items together. While zip ties are easier to get through, someone simply passing by may think twice before trying to deal with this deterrent. You can pick up a pack of 100 8-inch standard cable ties with 50-pound tensile strength for around $12 from Home Depot as well.
In addition to securing multiple items, there are a couple other tips to try out. A poster in r/CampingGear said, "I threw my valuables inside my car and the smaller stuff inside the roof top tent and threw a lock on each of the tent zips." Keeping valuable items out of view was mentioned in the Reddit thread more than once. You may also want to try a portable safe that can be secured to something stable inside your car or RV. Finally, check out our list of DIY camping hacks so you're prepared for everything when you set out into the great outdoors.