A Simple Home Depot Purchase Can Deter Thieves At Your Next Campsite

A cable lock can be a great deterrent, according to RV Show Off, as freestanding items like grills, bikes, and chairs can be swiped while you're on a trail or having a swim. The website suggests using cable locks to secure several large things together or attaching belongings to a fixed item like a tree or heavy table. It may be easy to grab a bicycle and ride off with it, but it's much harder if that bike is attached to the grill, which is also attached to a stone table. CRR Hospitality agrees that this can help with crimes of opportunity. It's also an inexpensive way to secure your items. You can get a 60-inch, 4-digit combination cable bike lock for under $20 at Home Depot, though the store has a wide variety of cable locks available with combinations or keys. RV Show Off also suggests zip ties to keep several items together. While zip ties are easier to get through, someone simply passing by may think twice before trying to deal with this deterrent. You can pick up a pack of 100 8-inch standard cable ties with 50-pound tensile strength for around $12 from Home Depot as well.

In addition to securing multiple items, there are a couple other tips to try out. A poster in r/CampingGear said, "I threw my valuables inside my car and the smaller stuff inside the roof top tent and threw a lock on each of the tent zips." Keeping valuable items out of view was mentioned in the Reddit thread more than once. You may also want to try a portable safe that can be secured to something stable inside your car or RV. Finally, check out our list of DIY camping hacks so you're prepared for everything when you set out into the great outdoors.